What's in store? Danfoss unveils climate friendly food retail blueprint

Danish engineering giant Danfoss will today cut the ribbon on a renewable energy powered supermarket concept store designed to bring an end to wasteful shopping practices and pave the way for zero emissions stores across the industry.

The 800 square metre 'Smart Store' is designed to achieve around 50 per cent greater energy efficiency than a typical Danish supermarket via a range of new solutions that boast a typical payback period of less than three years, according to Danfoss.

Innovations on display include state-of-the-art heat recovery units that use waste heat from refrigeration systems to warm the store, produce domestic hot water, and slash heating costs by up to 90 per cent - with any excess heat shared with the surrounding town via a district energy network.

Initiatives such as installing doors on refrigerator and freezer cases are also forecast to save around a third on energy use, while LED lighting will use up to 85 per cent less electricity than incandescent bulbs.

Moreover, automation and monitoring systems have been deployed maximise the use of both reused heat and renewable electricity generated from 100kW worth of solar panels on the store's roof.

Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Climate Solutions, said the concept demonstrates that it is not only possible to design and build an energy-efficient supermarket with solutions available today, but sustainable stores make commercial sense.

According to calculations cited by Danfoss, the average profit margin for a large food retailer is just 1.7 per cent and as such energy represents an area where costs can be cut and wafer thin profit margins enhanced.

"We have developed this new Smart Store supermarket with partners and customers to demonstrate that it is possible to build a climate friendly and super-efficient facility, using world-class heating and cooling technology," he said. "Our new 'Smart Store' proves that the future is now.

"This supermarket is purpose-built for the world ahead of us; a world of more urbanisation, larger populations, greater energy demands, a growing need for cooling, and efficient food storage."

Credit: Danfoss

The launch of Danfoss's "Smart Store" comes off the back of Environment Investigation Agency research which found that three per cent of total electricity use in industrialised countries comes from supermarkets - with refrigeration systems the single biggest source of energy demand.

As such, the supermarket's cooling systems run exclusively on CO2 - described by Danfoss as a "natural refrigerant" which has a global warming impact roughly 4,000 times lower than traditional hydrofluorocarbon alternatives.

Moreover, its refrigeration system is designed to function like a thermal battery, storing or borrowing cooling capacity from freezers when solar electricity is plentiful and temporarily switching off compressors during higher cost periods of peak demand.

The opening comes a month after Sainsbury's opened its "most energy-efficient supermarket ever" in Hook, Hampshire, featuring a raft of low-carbon innovations designed to cut power use by 25 per cent versus its previously most efficient store and use half the energy of a similar sized supermarket.

Moreover, Sainsbury's chilled cabinets are expected to reduce energy demands by up to 60 per cent, while further innovations such as more than 700 rooftop solar panels and 100 per cent LED lighting and shop floor sensors further reduce the store's costs and carbon footprint.

In related news, the owner and operator of John Lewis and Waitrose has today become the first retailer to have its net zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

The firm behind 34 John Lewis units and 331 Waitrose stores has pledged to become net zero across its own operations by 2035 and throughout its wider supply chain by 2050 through measures such as shifting vehicles to biomethane fuels and electricity, converting in-store gas boilers to heat pumps, switching to 100 per cent renewable electricity, and upgrading fridges.

Marija Rompani, John Lewis Partnership's director of sustainability, said reaching net zero by 2050 means transforming the business "in every way".

