COP25 Overnight Briefing: Mike Bloomberg tells UK 'don't screw up' crucial COP26 Summit
A-list figures descend on UN Summit in Madrid to urge bolder climate action, as more countries and investors pledge coal phase-out
World War Zero: John Kerry enlists big names for new US climate action group
Former US Secretary of State enlists politicians, celebrities and business figures to spark 'millions of climate conversations' in crucial 2020 presidential election year
John Kerry issues appeal for Donald Trump to back bold climate action
Addressing COP22 delegates in Marrakesh the US Secretary of State makes heartfelt appeal to President-elect to rethink plans to trash Obama's climate legacy
Climate wars: National security, clean energy converge at COP21
What does the war in Syria have to do with corporations buying clean energy? More than you'd think, says US Secretary of State John Kerry
John Kerry: COP21 could be liable for 'moral failure of historic consequence'
Secretary of State's speech to the Paris climate summit in full
COP21: US doubles climate adaptation funding and joins 'high ambition coalition'
John Kerry says any deal must be 'as ambitious as possible' and include regular reviews
Paris climate deal will be legally binding, EU insists
EU reacts strongly to John Kerry's suggestion any Paris climate treaty will not be legally binding
Kerry orders State Department to beef up climate action in bid to head off 'humanitarian crisis'
Secretary of State warns climate change has been a contributory factor to terrorism and unrest in Syria and Nigeria
John Kerry says businesses should go 100 per cent renewable, as Saudis hint at end to oil age
Businesses rally behind calls for global climate deal at Paris Summit
California sets new goal to slash greenhouse gases 40 per cent by 2030
Governor Jerry Brown signs executive order, as Secretary of State John Kerry says climate change will become a strategic priority for US government
John Kerry and Philip Hammond call for immediate climate action
UK Foreign Secretary delivers first speech on climate change, outlining threat to security and economic opportunity during Boston visit
Obama considers tougher than expected power plant emissions caps
Reports suggest utilities may face mandated cuts of up to 25 per cent that could require investments in clean energy
John Kerry calls for global marine reserve expansion
US Secretary of State calls for action to protect 10 per cent of world's oceans in conservation zones
John Kerry's climate change speech - in full
"The window of time is still open for us to be able to manage this threat. But the window is closing"
John Kerry calls for united front on climate change
US Secretary of State attacks climate sceptics and says window to tackle climate crisis and realise economic opportunities is closing
US and China agree emissions-cutting initiatives
Countries agree to tackle coal-fired power stations and heavy-duty vehicles under new bi-lateral accord
Senator Kerry launches bi-partisan push for federal infrastructure bank
"Do we stand by while China invests nine per cent of its gross domestic product, and Europe invests five per cent in infrastructure, and we barely invest two per cent?"
Democrats remain cagey over climate bill plans
No decision on whether or not to move forward with Kerry-Lieberman bill
Senate compromise climate bill proposal expected this week
Aides suggest Kerry-Lieberman-Graham plan will include a number of different options
Obama poised to flick switch on new generation of nuclear reactors
Administration to announce first award of $8.3bn in loan guarantees for two new reactors
Despite progress, Copenhagen is on brink of "farce", Miliband warns
Encouraging moves on climate funding, deforestation and the US climate bill are all overshadowed by increasingly fractious row over future of Kyoto Protocol
Bipartisan group of senators tables compromise climate bill
Moderate Democrats and Republicans increasingly confident they can secure the 60 votes needed to pass cap-and-trade legislation
Kerry aims for compromise US climate bill ahead of Copenhagen
Senator reckons draft US climate bill commanding bi-partisan support could be ready before UN summit
Democrats talk up new US climate bill
Senior Democrats are attempting to secure backing for the Boxer-Kerry climate bill