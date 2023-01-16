'COP of action': COP28 President calls for tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

COP28 President Al-Jaber speaks at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum on 14 January | Credit: Atlantic Council
COP28 President Al-Jaber speaks at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum on 14 January | Credit: Atlantic Council

COP28 President hints at UAE's priorities for Summit in maiden speech, as core principles for controversial plan to use voluntary carbon markets to bankroll energy transition are unveiled

COP28 Climate Summit President Sultan Ahmed al Jaber has called for a tripling of clean energy generation by 2030 and a doubling of low-carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030, as he used his first address since...

