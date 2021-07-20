John Kerry: 'We don't have the luxury of waiting until Covid is vanquished to take up the climate challenge'

US climate envoy John Kerry has urged nations and companies worldwide to unite in the urgent battle to drive down emissions just as many did to secure victory in World War Two, as he highlighted the private sector's "outsized role" in driving the net zero transition.

Delivering a major speech at Kew Gardens in London this afternoon, the former Secretary of State and now global climate lead at the White House sought to press home the huge dangers facing the world both today and in the future from the climate crisis unless immediate action is taken in 2021.

"I am very sorry to say the suffering of Covid will be magnified many times over in a world that does not grapple with and ultimately halt the climate crisis," Kerry warned. "We don't have the luxury of waiting until Covid is vanquished to take up the climate challenge."

But he summoned the allied victory in the Second World War and the new world order spurred by the Marshall Plan that followed as examples of how countries with vastly different political systems and ideologies previously came together - including the US and the Soviet Union - for the greater good.

Similarly, with G20 countries set to meet in Naples this week for talks on the environment, climate, and energy, and just over 100 days until countries meet in Glasgow for the crucial COP26 UN climate summit, Kerry urged all nations to put differences aside in order to deliver for the climate.

The 2020s are "the decisive decade" for averting the worst global warming scenarios, and swift and coordinated action worldwide in 2021 to set the course for rapid decarbonisation offers major economic opportunities to "build back better" from the pandemic, he argued.

"That is precisely what we must do now - treat climate crisis as the crisis it has become and mount a response that is comparable to wartime mobilisation, a massive opportunity to rebuild our economies after Covid-19 to build [back] better," Kerry said. "That's the mission everywhere that we are engaged in for these last six months, and I promise you in these next 100 days."

Kerry's speech comes amid growing concern that this autumn's crucial global climate talks could end in deadlock, with developing countries voicing increasing frustration at the failure of richer economies to step up to the plate with promised climate mitigation funding for vulnerable regions.

The world's most developed countries have previously pledged to collectively deliver $100bn a year in climate finance from 2020 onwards, but have so far failed to do so.

But Kerry today sought to offer assurances that new funding commitments were in the pipeline. "I believe we are going to find a way to do it - we have to do it," he said.

The unresolved climate financing issue continues to be a major sticking point in Paris Agreement negotiations, and is seen as key to securing a positive outcome in Glasgow. Kerry conceded that unless richer nations deliver on their collective climate finance commitment, COP26 negotiations could falter.

"Let me just say, from my point of view, if the West, the developed world - whatever you want to call the conglomeration of large economies - if they don't come together and produce that, it's going to be exceedingly hard to get any kind of broad-based agreement similar to what I've described here today," he said. "There has to be good faith from everybody here, and we're not exempt from that."

Kerry conceded that, having retreated from global Paris Agreement negotiations over the past four years under the Trump administration, the US had "a special obligation… to make good on promises that were made and that need to come forward".

"So we will do that, and it will happen before Glasgow," he added. "I don't want to make a date promise, but I can tell you Glasgow is obviously the deadline. If we don't have it before Glasgow, it will affect the Glasgow dynamic."

The US climate envoy was also quizzed on the role of major multinational companies and banks in securing a positive outcome at COP26, and in funding and deploying the technologies needed to deliver on the world's climate goals.

"The private sector is ultimately going to play an absolute outsized, oversized critical role in securing our victory here," he said. "No government in the world has the money that makes up with the UN finance gap report indicates our is needed. We're looking at anywhere from $2.6tr to $4tr a year for the next 30 years. And that's not going to come from a government Treasury. So I've worked very hard and others have to, you know, Mark Carney and Mike Bloomberg, a bunch of people have been working at trying to build coalitions."

He added that he just had a meeting with a number of top global CEOs and found they "were very seized by this issue". "I'm encouraged, I think in the next days, we'll see more and more coming out of them," he said.

Kerry also urged governments to think "very carefully" about the impact of new fossil fuel infrastructure projects.

In May the International Energy Agency (IEA) published a landmark report setting out a global roadmap to net zero emissions, which clearly stated that no more new fossil fuel supplies worldwide - coal, gas, and oil - should be sought after this year.

However, in the UK there are concerns that the government could well approve a new oil and gas facility in the North Sea this autumn.

Kerry said that he was "mindful of what the IEA has said that we don't need new oil and gas projects". "I think people have to measure the need very, very carefully [when] making those decisions," he added.