'We are edging ever closer': World could temporarily hit 1.5C warming within five years, WMO warns

Risk of reaching totemic climate threshold set out in the Paris Agreement on at least one of next five years now at 50 per cent, research shows
There is now a 50 per cent chance of average global warming temporarily reaching the critical 1.5C mark within the next five years, underscoring the scale of the climate crisis facing the planet and the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial