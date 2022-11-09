US plan to use carbon credit to fund energy transition in developed countries generates mixed response, amid fears initiative could undermine proposals for wider financial reforms
The US has announced a new initiative that aims to leverage surging corporate demand for carbon credits to help bankroll developing countries' transition away from fossil fuels and towards clean energy....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial