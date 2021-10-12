COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma today stepped up his eleventh hour diplomatic push ahead of the next month's Climate Summit in Glasgow, travelling to Paris to call on world leaders to deliver on their climate pledges.

Sharma is set to deliver a major speech at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in the French capital, where he will reiterate the British government's priorities for the COP26 Summit and remind leaders that the Summit must deliver more ambitious decarbonisation plans and climate finance commitments.

"COP26 is not a photo op or a talking shop," Sharma will say. "It must be the forum where we put the world on track to deliver on climate. And that is down to leaders. It is leaders who made a promise to the world in this great city six years ago. And it is leaders that must honour it.

"Responsibility rests with each and every country. And we must all play our part. Because on climate, the world will succeed, or fail as one."

Sharma will also underscore the UK host's priorities for the Glasgow Summit, which have been characterised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "coal, cash, cars, and trees".

More specifically, he will stress the need for all countries to come forward with strengthened national climate action plans - or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - to significantly reduce emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by mid-century, and to support adaptation to escalating climate threats.

He will also reiterate calls for richer nations to honour their promise to deliver $100bn a year of climate finance and remind leaders that it is vital the talks deliver a negotiated outcome that paves the way for a decade of ever-increasing decarbonisation efforts.

In addition, Sharma will attempt to reassure developing nations that remain fearful that the pandemic and various quarantining and covid-security measures could result in them being sidelined during the two weeks of talks.

"It will be an extraordinary COP in extraordinary times," he will say. "But collectively, we must pull together to make it work. Forging unity from the unfamiliar. Because we have no choice but to deliver. Each country must step-up. And as COP26 President I will ensure that every voice is heard. That the smallest nations are sitting face to face with the world's great powers. As equal parties to the process."

The speech comes amidst growing optimism that the Summit could deliver a significant step forward for global efforts to tackle the escalating climate crisis.

Speaking to the Guardian yesterday, US Climate Envoy John Kerry said he anticipated a number of "surprising announcements" at COP26 that would provide a significant boost to global decarbonisation efforts, adding that several world leaders were "sharpening their pencils" and preparing to strengthen their climate plans.

"The measure of success at Glasgow is we will have the largest, most significant increase in ambition [on cutting emissions] by more countries than everyone ever imagined possible," he told the paper. "A much larger group of people are stepping up. I know certain countries are working hard right now on what they can achieve."

He acknowledged that there was "still a lot of distance to travel in the next four weeks" and that the commitments he was hoping to see had not been "signed, sealed and delivered". Moreover, he accepted that the plans that would be confirmed in Glasgow would not put the world on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Summit should be regarded as "the starting line for the rest of the decade".

"Glasgow has to show strong commitment to keeping 1.5C in reach, but that does not mean every country will get there," he said. "We acknowledge that there will be a gap [between the emissions cuts countries offer and those needed for a 1.5C limit]. The question is, will we have created a critical mass? We are close to that. If we have some more countries stepping up in the next weeks, we have something to build on."

Kerry's comments are broadly in line with the view of business groups and campaigners who are increasingly optimistic COP26 could deliver strong market signals that underscore governments' willingness to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

Reports have suggested the $100bn climate finance pledge is close to being met, while China's recent promise to end financing of overseas coal power plants has fuelled hopes the world's largest emitter will come forward with an ambitious new plan for delivering net zero emissions by 2060 at the latest.

Meanwhile, a raft of new initiatives are expected to help catalyse industrial decarbonisation efforts, curb fossil fuel exploration and emissions, and accelerate the roll out of clean technologies.

For example, Reuters reported yesterday that two dozen countries have now signed up to a US and EU-led effort to slash methane emissions 30 per cent by 2030.

Nigeria, Japan and Pakistan are among 24 new signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, which was launched by the US and EU last month, with backing from the UK, Indonesia, and Mexico. The partnership already covers 60 per cent of global GDP and 30 per cent of global methane emissions, according to Reuters.

The initiative has also reportedly secured backing from more than 20 philanthropic organisations that are set to mobilise over $223m to help support countries' methane-reduction efforts.

Observers remain concerned that COP26 could yet be derailed by tensions between rich and poor nations over both the uneven pace of the global vaccine roll out and the long-running debate over the levels of support being provided to the most climate vulnerable countries. Moreover, a handful of carbon intensive countries remain broadly resistant to calls for them to come forward with more ambitious decarbonisation plans and have in the past forced the UN negotiations to become deadlocked.

But with less than a month to go before the talks formally kick off in Glasgow both the UK hosts and many of the key players at the talks are increasingly optimistic that an agreement remains within reach and momentum is building that could yet deliver significant breakthroughs on a number of fronts.