IIGCC
Investors: EU must agree net zero target
Investors acknowledge the scale of change required across the to meet net zero, but warn that the costs of inaction could prove be catastrophic
'The missing issue': New project to help investors confront physical climate risks
IIGCC initiative aims to help investors navigate the risks and opportunities stemming from the physical impacts of climate change
Net Zero: EU businesses, investors, and unions back School Strike calls for bolder climate action
Open letter from leading business groups, investors, and trade unions signals support for wave of 'citizen mobilisations' and urges EU to formalise net zero emission strategy
Investors worth $30tr urge steel industry to 'safeguard future in face of climate change'
More than 250 institutional investors representing over $30tr in assets urge steel sector to set out decarbonisation strategies to guard against climate-related risks
Poll: Top UK firms eye brand value from boosting climate risk disclosure
Carbon Trust survey of top 100 companies finds two-thirds plan to disclose climate risks in 2019, yet many investors are still failing to push for action
Pressure builds on EU to deliver ambitious Clean Energy Package
Institutional investors have written to Energy Ministers urging them not to water down decarbonisation proposals ahead of today's crunch meeting
Investors urge EU to drive 'swift decarbonisation of cars and vans'
As GM becomes latest auto giant to set out plans for an 'all-electric future', top investors call on EU to deliver tough new emissions rules
Are oil and gas majors slowly waking up to carbon bubble risks?
Big businesses call for greater climate risk disclosure, as CDP report reveals attitudes at oil and gas majors are starting to change
Cash for low-carbon projects could dry up without clearer government agenda, investors warn
The UK is risking a slump in low-carbon investment, climate conscious investors warn