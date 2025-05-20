Financial firms join UK taskforce to help unlock climate investment in developing economies

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK government's Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDE) Investor Taskforce highlights potential for tenfold returns from backing climate adaptation and mitigation projects

A new investor taskforce comprising figures from leading financial services firms has been launched by the UK government in a move aimed at unlocking much-needed private investment for tackling climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

Marisa Drew: 'A great deal of power lies in the consumer wallet'
Investment

Marisa Drew: 'A great deal of power lies in the consumer wallet'

Standard Chartered's chief sustainability officer reflects on her move into sustainability from investment banking, how 'big ideas' are coming from unexpected places, and the co-benefits of electric driving

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 May 2025 • 9 min read
Sustainable Ventures' Andrew Wordsworth: 'Collaboration between diverse stakeholders is key'
Investment

Sustainable Ventures' Andrew Wordsworth: 'Collaboration between diverse stakeholders is key'

Sustainable Ventures co-founder reflects on building one of Europe's leading climate tech clusters, helping its companies collectively raise over £1.1bn and create 7,000 green jobs.

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 15 May 2025 • 6 min read
Octopus Energy Group targets pension schemes with £165m clean energy fund
Investment

Octopus Energy Group targets pension schemes with £165m clean energy fund

Astris fund to offer pension schemes and private wealth investors simple way to invest in global energy transition, as government hails impact of Mansion House reforms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 May 2025 • 3 min read