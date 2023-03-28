Major investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group in fresh net zero engagement initiative

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) has launched a new drive to fast-track climate-related investor stewardship and engagement activities with high-polluting companies.

Launched yesterday, the Net Zero Engagement Initiative (NZEI) is being touted as an extension of the existing Climate Action 100+ focus group, through which a number of the world's biggest investors have promised to engage with major polluting firms accounting for 70 per cent of financed emissions.

Large British companies such as Tesco, British Airways and power generator Drax Group are included NZEI's line of sight, with 93 investors set to participate in the engagement initiative, including major asset managers Allianz Global Investors, BNP Paribus Asset Management, Fidelity, Legal and General Investment Management, M&G and Schroders.

Other UK organisations in the line of sight for NZEI engagement include Tate and Lyle, Associated British Foods and chemicals firm Croda, The UK transport sector is also heavily represented within the list of NZEI target organisations, which includes Tui travel, EasyJet, Ryanair, BAE Systems and Aston Martin.

Action for engagement

The initiative has kicked off with letters being sent out to 107 corporates outlining investor expectations for what net zero transition plans should look like, according to NZEI. Once companies have responded, NZEI investors are then expected to develop appropriate engagement strategies for each company, including any necessary sector-wide initiatives.

NZEI said these requirements for investee organisations would need to align with the existing Net Zero Investment Framework corporate criteria, with its checklist firms including a comprehensive net zero commitment, aligning greenhouse gas targets, tracking emissions performance, and a credible decarbonisation strategy.

Bolstering wider efforts

The NZEI is designed to complement other climate-related industry initiatives and bolster investor efforts to meet their commitments to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative and the Paris Aligned Asset Owners Initiative, according to IIGCC.

"The Net Zero Engagement Initiative provides part of the solution to the greatest challenge facing investors who have made net zero commitments: how to deliver on these through engagement with companies," said Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the IIGCC. "By building on other initiatives, including Climate Action 100+, and by scaling up engagement, the NZEI adds to the 'how'. In doing so, the NZEI supports investors in the implementation phase of their net zero journeys.

"We are excited about the scalability of the initiative and look forward to growing it in the coming years, both in terms of the investors involved and the number of companies covered. Importantly, the NZEI also shows the continued support from investors in playing their role in trying to accelerate the decarbonisation of the global economy."

Specialist sustainability-focussed investors such as CCLA, Rathbone Greenbank Investments, Robeco and Impax Asset Management have also joined the initiative, supported by the IIGCC's publication of 'Investor Expectations of Corporate Transition Plans: From A to Zero'.

Investor engagement is a topic under consideration for regulatory reform within the UK, as proposed in the FCA's latest discussion paper, 'Finance for positive, sustainable change", released last month. The paper stated: "We want to see active investor stewardship that supports a market-led transition to a more sustainable future. We are seeking specific feedback on how FCA-regulated asset managers and asset owners govern and incentivise effective investor stewardship."

A version of this article originally appeared at Sustainable Investment.