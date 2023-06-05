IIGCC publishes net zero framework for investor engagement with banks

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) has today launched a new net zero standard to guide investor engagement with the banking sector.

The standard and an associated assessment framework are intended to support "constructive engagement" between investors and banks on the delivery of climate commitments, the global investor membership body said.

Hundreds of institutional investors around the world have committed to achieving net zero across their portfolios - a push that will involve significant engagement with the companies and organisations they invest in, including banks that play a major role in funding both emissions-intensive activities and clean energy projects.

Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of IIGCC, said the new standard and framework would help investors become "better placed to assess how prepared banks are for the transition and to shape their engagement strategies accordingly".

Banks had an "outsized role" to play in the decarbonisation of the global economy, she added, given their ability to direct capital to both high and low carbon industries. "For investors with net zero commitments, many of which will include investments in banks, it will therefore be vital to engage with banks over their transition plans in order to fulfil their own commitments," she said.

The IIGCC said the documents, which were produced in consultation with the Transition Pathway Initiative Global Climate Transition Centre (TPI Centre), had been informed by multiple rounds of consultation and a pilot study that ran last year.

The TPI Centre said it would use the new net zero banking assessment framework to assess 26 global banks across Europe, North America, and Asia annually.

For its part, the IIGCC said it would be working with its 'net zero banks working group' of 25 investors to focus on engagement with a group of 20 banks in Europe, Canada, and Asia.

It stressed it was committed to updating the publicly available resource as new methodologies, policies, and regulations are developed.

Adam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at Church of England Pensions Board, welcomed the launch of the new framework. "This public framework, underpinned by independent academic analysis, will provide investors with an accountability framework for banks," he said. "It will address greenwashing and test the seriousness of banks commitments and their actions."

