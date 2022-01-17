'No remaining carbon budget': Investors urge EU to ban fossil gas from green finance rulebook

Major investors have urged the EU to amend its draft green investment rulebook to ensure that no fossil gas investments can be labelled sustainable, arguing their inclusion will hinder financiers' ability to deliver net zero portfolios, undermine the credibility of the green taxonomy, and could result in reduced climate ambition around the world.

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), a European investor membership body which brings together 370 firms, has this morning published an open letter to the EU that warns the inclusion of gas in its green taxonomy would lead to capital being channelled towards polluting activities that hike up emissions and undermine the bloc's climate goals.

"We remain strongly opposed to any inclusion of gas within the scope of the taxonomy," the investors said. "The fundamental purpose of the taxonomy is to enable capital to be channelled towards economic activities that are fully compatible with the EU's commitment to climate neutrality by 2050 and reducing emissions by 55 per cent by 2030… Put simply, there is no remaining carbon budget for new investments in natural gas."

The latest version of the EU green taxonomy would allow certain investments in fossil gas power plants that receive a construction permit by the end of 2030 to be labelled as green, on the grounds they are "transitional activities". To achieve the certification, the plants must produce emissions below 270g of CO2 per kilowatt hour, replace a more polluting fossil fuel plant and have a plan to be switched to low carbon gases by 2035.

Since being unveiled earlier this month, the plans have been the source of widespread criticism from campaigners, with critics warning the inclusion of gas will mean the taxonomy will fail to meet its goal of cutting down on 'greenwashing', where companies or investors overstate their sustainable credentials.

However, the gas industry has countered that it can play a key role in supporting the net zero transition by displacing coal power and supporting the development of hydrogen and carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

But today the IIGCC warned the current plans would mean that certain energy companies would be able to demonstrate alignment with the taxonomy, even though their activities and transition plans are not aligned with net zero. "This in turn hinders the capacity of our members to align their portfolios with net zero, undermining the whole purpose of the taxonomy and the substantial work that has been undertaken to develop it," the letter states.

The IIGCC also said any inclusion of fossil gas in the rulebook would seriously undermine the EU's leadership on the development of green finance, and could have the net effect of reducing climate ambition in other regions and countries that are likely to use the EU's rulebook as a benchmark for their own green finance regulations. "It is our view that the proposals … would seriously compromise Europe's status as a global leader in sustainable finance, potentially triggering a ‘race to the bottom' which could dilute the level of climate ambition within emerging jurisdictional taxonomies," the letter argues.

The investors said fossil gas did not meet the definition for a 'transitional' activity as set out by the taxonomy, which aims to designate investments that are compatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement; do not lead to the 'lock in' of fossil fuel assets where there is a technologically or economically feasible alternative; and demonstrate "best-in-class" emissions performance.

"Natural gas may have a role to play as a 'bridge' to support the transition of the economy," the investors wrote. "However, it cannot meet the prescribed requirements to be considered a 'transitional' activity, and its inclusion in the taxonomy would therefore be misleading."