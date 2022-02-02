First net zero guidance released for private equity portfolios

Efforts to encourage private equity firms to emulate other parts of the investment community and develop net zero targets and strategies took a step forward today, with the publication of what is being described as the first detailed guidance on how to develop net zero emission private equity portfolios.

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) announced it has published a new component for the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative's (PAII) Net Zero Investment Framework (NZIF), providing guidance on aligning private equity portfolios with net zero that is relevant to both the general partners (GPs) who run private equity firms and the limited partners (LPs) who invest in them.

The proposed private equity guidance is now open for public consultation until 27 February 2022, with the final component expected to be published in during the second quarter of this year.

The guidance sets out the scope of portfolio companies that should be covered by a private equity firm's net zero strategy, how to set targets and measure progress over time, and how to drive actions that deliver decarbonisation in the real economy.

IIGCC said that importantly for LPs, where asset owners and managers have multi-asset class portfolios, the new private equity component is designed to be integrated with the broader recommendations of the Net Zero Investment Framework. As such, the new guidance should allow the private equity asset class to be incorporated in net zero strategies for multi-asset class portfolios for the first time.

"This is an important step in bringing private markets - an ever-expanding and influential part of financial markets - in line with public markets," said Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO at the IIGCC. "When it comes to net zero, private equity is currently a blind spot for institutional investors. We look forward to now seeing how many GPs adopt and are able to use the private equity components as a blueprint to make and implement net zero commitments.

"Ultimately, the more asset classes that can be incorporated into net zero analysis and strategy, the better chance asset owners and managers have of delivering real-world impact. We will therefore look to add more asset classes to the Net Zero Investment Framework this year."

The draft guidance was welcomed by the co-chairs of the industry working group that helped shape the proposals. Fabio Ranghino, partner and head of strategy and sustainability at Ambienta, said the proposed approach had "tried to consider the practical complexities of implementing net zero strategies across the breadth of the private equity sphere and provide actionable suggestions to market participants".

"We think all GPs, across stages and sizes, should benefit from the guidelines produced and embark with us on the net zero journey, as it requires everyone to contribute," he added.

Bryn Gostin, managing director and head of product development and strategy, as well as chair of Responsible Investment Committee at Capital Dynamics, similarly hailed the Net Zero Investment Framework for private equity as "a catalyst for driving change towards a sustainable future".

"The guidelines address how GPs and LPs can take meaningful action in aligning investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement and turn pledges into practice," he said.

The move comes as private equity firms face growing calls for the sector to emulate other parts of the investment community and establish clear net zero targets and strategies, amidst concerns that the process of taking companies private could allow them to avoid increasingly stringent climate risk disclosure rules for listed firms.

Last autumn, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) issued its own guidance for how private equity firms can set credible decarbonisation targets and confirmed six private equity firms have had their emissions goals validated as being in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.