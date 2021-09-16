Just a day after a group of leading institutional investors published a new standard for engaging with the oil and gas industry to drive the transition to a net zero emission economy, European banking ING has today confirmed it is to curb funding for upstream oil and gas projects.

The Dutch bank published its first integrated climate report, providing an overview of its climate impacts and its progress towards its global climate goals.

"This report highlights what ING is doing to take on the existential threat of climate change," said ING CEO Steven van Rijswijk. "None of us can do this alone. For true change to happen it requires a concerted collaborative and consensus-based effort across all sections of society. By increasing the tempo of change now, we still have time to safeguard the future of our planet and the future generations who will inherit it."

The company said the report provides an update on how the company has started to implement its commitment from last month to steer its portfolio towards being in line with 1.5C of warming. As such, the bank recently pulled forwards its target for achieving net zero financed emissions from 2070 to 2050.

Consequently, ING today confirmed that it has updated its target for upstream oil and gas in line with the International Energy Agency's (IEA) scenario to achieve net zero by 2050.

The IEA announced this summer that all new fossil fuel exploration should cease if the world is to stand a reasonable chance of keeping temperature increases below 1.5C.

As such, ING said it would now aim to reduce its funding to upstream oil and gas by 12 per cent by 2025, against a 2019 baseline.

"Over the next period, we'll work on the steps and intermediate targets that are needed to get us on the more ambitious net zero pathway," it added. "We aim to do this for all sectors… by the end of 2022.

The update also confirms plans for the bank to bolster its climate risk management framework and ramp up investment in clean infrastructure.

"Our approach continues to develop as methodologies advance and regulatory guidance and requirements evolve," the bank said. "This approach helps us to mitigate the worst effects from climate change, but will also provide opportunities to use our experience and knowledge to help clients with advice and financing to facilitate their transition to a net zero world."

The move comes in the same week as the Institutional Investor Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) published a new Net Zero Standard for Oil and Gas designed to provide investors with guidance on how to assess whether oil and gas firms' strategies are credibly in line with global climate goals or not.