High Speed Rail
All aboard: Inside Hitachi's vision for a zero carbon battery-powered UK rail network
Koji Agatsuma, engineering director at Hitachi Rail Europe, argues battery trains could offer the UK a flexible, no-regrets transition to a net zero rail network
HS2 to be delayed by up to five years as cost spirals to £88bn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells MPs full London-Birmingham services will not begin until 2031
We can't expand airports after declaring a climate emergency - let's shift to low-carbon transport instead
Turning from the conflict of airport expansions to a vision of a low-carbon transport system
HS2 rail project awarded BREEAM sustainability standard
High speed rail line linking London to West Midlands becomes first infrastructure project to be awarded BREEAM accreditation
Greek holidays and climate treaties: The inspiration behind Eurostar's new sustainability plan
Eurostar boss lifts the lid on the firm's new 10-point plan for greener traveling
Green boost for London-Scotland travel as passengers opt for rail over air
Transform Scotland research shows rail travel on course to match flights between London and Scotland by 2023, delivering significant CO2 reductions
Green manifesto wishlist: Low carbon transport
In the second part of BusinessGreen's green manifesto special, what should political parties offer to drive the development of low carbon air, road and rail travel?
Delayed HS2 second-phase route unveiled
Seven major changes to high-speed rail network out for further consultation with opposition likely to rise in affected areas
From electric cars to HS3 and Heathrow, the new government's green transport challenge
The incoming administration faces a range of decisions on low carbon vehicles, airport expansion and rail networks, all while meeting carbon budgets
Report: Are environmental savings from rail freight being underestimated?
Campaign for Better Transport study argues shifting more freight onto rail and water will have a bigger impact on congestion than government figures suggest
How London Bridge rail chaos threatens the green city vision
The need to decarbonise our economy means the pace of infrastructure development is going to accelerate - we are going to have to get a lot better at project management
Osborne plans HS3 high-speed rail line to link Northern cities
Chancellor says cutting journey times between Manchester and Leeds can help build vision of 'Northern Powerhouse' economy
Government rejects MPs' calls for a greener HS2
Environmental Audit Committee bemoans 'wasted opportunity', as government dismisses calls for a more ambitious programme of biodiversity offsetting
UK and China ink 'landmark' civil nuclear agreement
Major new deal builds on climate action alliance and paves way for Chinese companies to own and operate UK nuclear power plants
Slow HS2 trains to cut emissions, MPs say
Committee calls on government to step up efforts to deliver carbon savings from high speed rail line
HS2 boss calls for project acceleration as cost concerns escalate
Sir David Higgins argues that building link to northern England earlier than planned could maximise the benefits from the controversial project
California governor defends high-speed rail investment
Controversial rail link the main beneficiary as Governor Brown unveils $850m green project budget
Can a sustainability plan get HS2 back on track?
Agency HS2 Ltd hopes wide-ranging sustainability plan will help make the case for the controversial high-speed rail project
Greg Barker calls for 'decentralised energy revolution'
Energy and Climate Change minister tells Conservative conference of plans to challenge Big Six while George Osborne rejects UK climate leadership
HyperLoop high-speed rail project accelerates investment drive
$6bn network designed to cut journey time between San Francisco and Los Angeles to 30 minutes has turned to crowdfunding sites
HS2 project is grand folly, says Institute of Directors
Business leaders claim there is no business case for the line linking London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds
Industry group launched to promote the Electrification of Surface Transport
Alstom, Nissan, and rail industry among the members of new group aiming to promote the environmental and economic case for electric transport
Government hails 'landmark victory' in HS2 judicial review
High speed rail line set to go ahead, after judge throws out nine out of 10 challenges to £33bn project
HS2 - Wrong route, wrong priorities
Green Party Leader Natalie Bennett argues the government should improve "Slow Speed 1" regional lines before throwing its cash at High Speed 2