Research: Covid-19 to accelerate global shift from planes to trains in 2020s
Pandemic set to curb air travel growth 10 per cent over next decade as high speed rail flourishes, UBS analysis suggests
A long-term shift in attitudes around climate change, travel, and work triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic could serve to significantly curb aviation growth in the next decade, according to analysts at...
More news
We can't afford to postpone climate action
Postponing COP26 was the right decision, but attention must now turn towards creating foundations for success at talks next year, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Low Carbon Farming unveils plans to deploy wastewater-heated greenhouses nationwide
Enormous greenhouses the size of the O2 Arena could allow the UK to become self-sufficient in tomatoes and cucumbers, according to Low Carbon Farming
Government launches six month flood insurance review
Review will root out "systemic issues" in the provision of flood insurance in the UK, zeroing in on the Doncaster region that was most affected by catastrophic downpours in November.
Coronavirus Response: What can we learn from Covid-19 help drive climate action?
Covid-19 and climate change are vastly different crises, but the public health threat they pose and means of overcoming them may hold similarities, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska