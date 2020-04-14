Research: Covid-19 to accelerate global shift from planes to trains in 2020s

Could travel habits shift from planes to high speed rail? | Credit: Italo
Could travel habits shift from planes to high speed rail? | Credit: Italo
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Pandemic set to curb air travel growth 10 per cent over next decade as high speed rail flourishes, UBS analysis suggests

A long-term shift in attitudes around climate change, travel, and work triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic could serve to significantly curb aviation growth in the next decade, according to analysts at...

To continue reading...

More on Aviation

More news