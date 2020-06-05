HS2 will be one of the UK's cleanest, greenest forms of transport
Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson MP sets out his case for HS2, promising it will be 'one of our cleanest, greenest, and most-environmentally sustainable forms of transport'
Today - Friday 5th June - marks the UN's 'World Environment Day - a chance to reflect on the nature that surrounds us, and importantly what we can do to help preserve it for generations to come. This...
OECD and UN institutions demand green economic recovery from Covid-19
Influential group of institutions urge governments to 'insert the DNA of a green economy into all recovery efforts'
'Falling like dominos': Renewables records continue to topple across Europe
New analysis reveals that on May 24th over half of the continent's power came from renewables, as UK's coal-free run extends beyond 50 days
Starting gun fired for UN-backed 'Race to Net Zero' campaign
Secretary of State and COP26 President Alok Sharma urges companies, cities and regions to “unite behind a green global recovery” and join new Race to Zero campaign, which will run until COP26 in Glasgow.