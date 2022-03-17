UK Export Finance backs €2.1bn Turkish green rail project

Plans to ramp up flows of green finance into emerging economies took a major step forward today, with the new the UK Export Finance agency has signed a €2.1bn loan guarantee deal to support the development of a major electric rail project in Turkey.

Hailed as the UK government's biggest ever sustainable, civil infrastructure deal, the agreement will help fund the construction of 503km high speed electric railway that aims to help decarbonise travel in the country and support climate pledges made by the Turkish government at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year.

The agreement, which was announced at this week's UK-Türkiye Green Finance Conference, will also result in major contracts being awarded to both British and Turkish businesses.

The €2.1bn green financing deal will be guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF), through its Buyer Credit Scheme, with Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered structuring and coordinating banks arranging the transaction.

The new 503km electric-powered railway line will connect Ankara, Tukey's capital, to the huge port-side city of Izmir. When complete, the new line is set to provide a faster, lower carbon alternative to current air and road routes between the two cities, helping to fulfil Turkey's climate change commitments made at COP26.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the deal represented a significant step forward for efforts to increase flows of green finance and underscored the strong ties between the UK and Turkey.

"Turkey is a vital trading partner for the UK," she said. "Our shared global outlook on free trade and the environment is the driving force behind economic growth in our two nations.

"It is fitting that UK Export Finance's biggest ever civil infrastructure deal is strongly sustainable. This is a proud moment for the UK railway industry, using its industrial roots to reduce emissions in heavily polluted cities."

The deal is expected to result in major contracts for a number of UK companies, with several nine-figure deals for British firms close to being agreed, the government said. UK companies are expected to supply British-made railway lines, turnouts, point machines, fasteners, material and equipment for signaling, telecommunication and electrification systems, as well as vital insurance and freight services.

Writing exclusively on BusinessGreen today, Exports Minister Mike Freer said the deal was evidence of how "sustainability is at the heart of Britain's global trade policy".

"After the success of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow last year, the UK is poised to support countries in meeting their green objectives," he said. "UKEF has long supported the Race to Net Zero, themselves pledging to reach the target by 2050 - the most ambitious of any Export Credit Agency - is testament to its commitment to ending any contribution to climate change. By working together to tackle climate change, everyone benefits. With UKEF leading with sustainability at its core, they future-proof the projects they support, safeguard the taxpayer's money and, most importantly, protect the planet."

The deal was also welcomed by Neil Walker, exports director at the Railway Industry Association (RIA), who said it would deliver "a significant boost for both the UK railway industry, showing it has world-leading products and expertise which can export across the globe, and for the wider Global Britain agenda".

UKEF and the government's wider trade policy has been criticised in the past by environmental campaigners, who have accused it of funding high carbon projects and failing to exert pressure on other countries to introduce more ambitious climate policies.

But as part of COP26 Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a new Clean Green Initiative designed to build on the success of a multilateral deal that saw South Africa provided with access to $8.5bn of finance to support efforts to curb the country's reliance on coal power.

Ministers are hoping the Turkish rail deal can provide a further template for governments to follow, whereby loan guarantees can help secure private finance for large scale low carbon infrastructure projects in emerging and developing economies.

"The work of UKEF will prove to be even more important as we continue to both meet our net zero targets and support other countries in doing the same," said Freer. "The global challenge of climate change means we all need to work together as a global community and, through this work, we are demonstrating how trade can be a force for good."

