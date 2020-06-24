heineken
Heineken switches plastic rings for compostable cardboard
£22m investment in multipack packaging will see the firm replace 517 tonnes of plastic annually by the end of 2021, saving the equivalent of 94 million plastic bags
'The most essential ingredient for beer': Why Heineken is toasting its watershed strategy
Brewing giant has made SDG6 central to its water strategy, and is reaping the benefits as a result
Thirsty work: Heineken aims to replenish 'Every Drop' of water it uses by 2030
Multinational brewer's 'Every Drop' strategy aims to replenish and treat all the water it uses to brew beer in water stressed regions by 2030