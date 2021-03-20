Brewing biogas: Heineken turns beer wasted during lockdown into energy for Manchester brewery

Recycled beer helping to power brewing kettles and canning pasteurisers used to produce new beer, as government announces new green distillery funding

If the world gives you wasted beer, then make new beer. That seems to be the philosophy at Heineken, after the drinks giant today revealed that it has used some of the millions of pints that were wasted as a result of lockdown to provide power for its Manchester brewery.

The announcement of the UK's first lockdown a year ago today and the subsequent lockdowns that followed led to an estimated 87 million pints of beer going to waste, as pubs across the country were shuttered.

However, Heineken revealed today that at least seven million pints that would otherwise have been wasted were repurposed as a feedstock for the company's biogas facility in Manchester, providing green power for the brewing kettles and canning pasteurisers at the plant.

The company said for the first time ever, the machine that fills beer kegs destined for pubs has been put into reverse and is being used to empty thousands of kegs so that the beer. The beer is then fed into an anaerobic digestion system that produces biogas, which is then used in a combined heat and power unit (CHP). The resulting energy generated from the waste beer is equivalent to that required to heat almost 28,000 UK homes for a day, the firm added.

"After all the care, attention and passion that went into brewing the beer in the first place, it would have been a great shame to pour it down the drain - no brewer wants to see their beer not be enjoyed," said Matt Callan, brewery and operations director at Heineken. "Our team of engineers and brewers at Manchester found a solution - using our kegging line to empty beer barrels and turning the beer that would have gone to waste into green energy to power the brewing of fresh beer, all ready for when the pubs re-open."

In related news, the government today announced plans to award nearly £9m of funding to a number of UK distilleries to support projects that are expected to cut carbon emissions by half a million tonnes a year.

Having already received collective funding of more than £1m to kick-start green innovation projects, 12 distilleries across Scotland and five in England can now bid for further grants worth up to £3m, totalling almost £9m.

Projects that have already received up to £75,000 of funding to develop their emissions reduction plans include proposals from the Uist Distilling Company on the Isle of South Uist to use low-carbon hydrogen as a heat source and plans for the Bruichladdich Distillery to develop a boiler system that emits no greenhouse gases or pollutants on the isle of Islay.

"From whisky and gin to rum and vodka, the UK's distilleries are famous around the world for their innovation, and it is great to see them use this to get into the spirit of going green," said Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. "The funding announced today will support one of our most iconic industries to go further and faster in cutting their carbon emissions and build back greener - something we can all raise a toast to."

The Green Distilleries competition is part of the £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which aims to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative low-carbon technologies, systems, and processes in the power, buildings, and industrial sectors.