Relationship goals: AXA Climate School launched new course to nurture sustainable supplier partnerships

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Relationship goals: AXA Climate School launched new course to nurture sustainable supplier partnerships

AXA Climate e-learning program aims to school corporate buyers in 'sustainable procurement' with the help of leaders from Heineken and Stellantis

AXA's Climate School has today added a course to its e-learning roster designed to help corporate buyers create more sustainable supplier relationships.

The insurance firm claims its Sustainable Procurement course will explore the role buyers play in supporting corporate social responsibility efforts and reducing the environmental impact of supply chains, which contribute between 80 to 90 per cent of greenhouse-gas emissions, according to consultancy giant McKinsey.

Moreover, it will help buyers understand that environmental procurement policies must go beyond simply sourcing at the best price and outline new methods to reassess existing processes.

The course comprises a series of five-minute videos delivered with contributors from the likes of brewing giant Heineken, automaker Stellantis, and utility firm Veolia, covering a range of topics, including the role of the buyer in enabling a sustainable transition, how to establish a responsible procurement policy, ways to be a more responsible purchaser, and how create sustainable relationships with suppliers.

Beyond these topics, the course also investigates best practices for meeting Scope 3 emissions targets that cover corporate supply chains and establishes a framework to explore issues related to biodiversity, resources, pollution, human rights concerns, duty of vigilance, social dialogue, and working conditions.

Celli Lloyd, UK country launcher at AXA Climate, said that by providing "short, scientifically sound and actionable lessons", the course empowers corporate buyers to make unique and meaningful contributions to their organisation's sustainability strategy.

"It is our hope that as more buyers and other procurement professionals come to view their role as an opportunity to transform their own company's sourcing practices, it will have a ripple effect across entire supply chains," he explained.

The launch adds to more than 40 hours of content already available in nine languages via AXA's Climate School, including a course to help facilities managers access detailed guidance on how to enhance their business' sustainability performance, and a light-hearted video series designed to engage staff with climate change and help "eco-anxious" colleagues.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Octopus secures £150m investment to fuel EV salary sacrifice scheme

Olivia Whitlam: 'You have to be willing to fail in order to find the answer'

Most read
01

Industry predicts heat pumps could reach half Europe's buildings by 2030

20 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Hopelessly inefficient': Tony Blair Institute warns Britain needs new Planning Act to deliver on net zero goals

19 June 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus powers up London 'solar street' scheme

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

'A credible plan to manage change': Keir Starmer unveils Labour's clean energy mission

19 June 2023 • 10 min read
05

Can Labour really make the UK a 'Clean Energy Super Power' by 2030?

20 June 2023 • 8 min read

More on Management

Olivia Whitlam: 'You have to be willing to fail in order to find the answer'
Management

Olivia Whitlam: 'You have to be willing to fail in order to find the answer'

From Olympic hero to net zero, former rower Olivia Whitlam - now Siemens head of sustainability - reveals why the freshest green ideas will come from people who aren't in the green space

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 June 2023 • 6 min read
'Power of partnership': CCC publishes business climate action framework
Management

'Power of partnership': CCC publishes business climate action framework

Climate Change Committee's report stresses how businesses have a crucial role in driving climate action beyond their direct spheres of operation

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 June 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Sky
Management

Fiona Ball: 'It's critical that we break out of our business unit silos'

Sky's sustainability director Fiona Ball discusses the 'obvious' need for businesses to invest in nature and reflects on historic, industry-wide, tendencies to overlook Scope 3 emissions

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 June 2023 • 5 min read