Relationship goals: AXA Climate School launched new course to nurture sustainable supplier partnerships

AXA's Climate School has today added a course to its e-learning roster designed to help corporate buyers create more sustainable supplier relationships.

The insurance firm claims its Sustainable Procurement course will explore the role buyers play in supporting corporate social responsibility efforts and reducing the environmental impact of supply chains, which contribute between 80 to 90 per cent of greenhouse-gas emissions, according to consultancy giant McKinsey.

Moreover, it will help buyers understand that environmental procurement policies must go beyond simply sourcing at the best price and outline new methods to reassess existing processes.

The course comprises a series of five-minute videos delivered with contributors from the likes of brewing giant Heineken, automaker Stellantis, and utility firm Veolia, covering a range of topics, including the role of the buyer in enabling a sustainable transition, how to establish a responsible procurement policy, ways to be a more responsible purchaser, and how create sustainable relationships with suppliers.

Beyond these topics, the course also investigates best practices for meeting Scope 3 emissions targets that cover corporate supply chains and establishes a framework to explore issues related to biodiversity, resources, pollution, human rights concerns, duty of vigilance, social dialogue, and working conditions.

Celli Lloyd, UK country launcher at AXA Climate, said that by providing "short, scientifically sound and actionable lessons", the course empowers corporate buyers to make unique and meaningful contributions to their organisation's sustainability strategy.

"It is our hope that as more buyers and other procurement professionals come to view their role as an opportunity to transform their own company's sourcing practices, it will have a ripple effect across entire supply chains," he explained.

The launch adds to more than 40 hours of content already available in nine languages via AXA's Climate School, including a course to help facilities managers access detailed guidance on how to enhance their business' sustainability performance, and a light-hearted video series designed to engage staff with climate change and help "eco-anxious" colleagues.

