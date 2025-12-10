Heineken brews up 'simplified' sustainability strategy

Dutch brewer reiterates its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, as it updates its 'Brew a Better World' strategy
Dutch brewer Heineken has announced it is "simplifying" its sustainability strategy, as its looks to revamp efforts to deliver net zero emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040. In an...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis