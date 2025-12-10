Heineken brews up 'simplified' sustainability strategy

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Dutch brewer reiterates its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, as it updates its 'Brew a Better World' strategy

Dutch brewer Heineken has announced it is "simplifying" its sustainability strategy, as its looks to revamp efforts to deliver net zero emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040. In an...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Orbital Marine Power makes waves with £7m investment boost

Pharmacy2U becomes first online pharmacy to achieve B Corp Status

More on Management

Study: Over 80 per cent of firms consider ESG ratings important to their sustainability strategy
Management

Study: Over 80 per cent of firms consider ESG ratings important to their sustainability strategy

Demand for ESG ratings remains strong, but companies seek more alignment with reporting standards, new study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 December 2025 • 3 min read
Responsible Glass: JLR backs global certification scheme for sustainable glass
Management

Responsible Glass: JLR backs global certification scheme for sustainable glass

Some of the world's largest glass producers and users back launch of new sustainability standards

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 December 2025 • 3 min read
BSI unveils new framework to measure environmental impact of pharmaceuticals
Management

BSI unveils new framework to measure environmental impact of pharmaceuticals

New global standard for measuring environmental impacts of pharmaceuticals and medicines published by influential standards body

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 December 2025 • 2 min read