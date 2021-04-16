RE100 initiative hits 300 member milestone

Corporate clean energy initiative now boasts 300 members after Heineken, Epson, Novartis and LG Energy Solution pledged to switch their operations to renewables

RE100, the coalition of companies committed to purchasing 100 per cent renewable power, has celebrated signing up its 300th member, touting the achievement as evidence of a "remarkable" energy transition that has swept the corporate sector in recent years.

The group, which was launched in 2014 to drive corporate uptake of renewable energy, said it had reached the milestone after welcoming global healthcare company Novartis, Dutch brewer Heineken, Japanese electronics business Epson, and battery manufacturing company LG Energy Solution to its ranks.

The new cohort of members means nearly 320TW/h of corporate electricity around the world is set to switch to renewable sources in the coming years - equivalent to the electricity consumption of Australia and Italy, a spokesperson confirmed to BusinessGreen.

In a blog post, RE100 said its growth had been driven by the falling costs of renewable energy generation and soaring corporate awareness of the impacts of climate change. "The emergence of RE100 is a beacon of the remarkable transition that has happened in the energy landscape over the last decade," it said. "And at the heart of this change has been a rapid shift in the cost of renewable energy."

Corporate procurement of renewable energy has moved from the "fringe of corporate social responsibility" to become a core business priority in recent years, it added. "As companies' awareness of the impacts of climate change has grown, and with the opportunity to save money from wind and solar increasingly evident, buying renewables has moved from the fringe of corporate social responsibility practice to become a core element for business in securing their energy needs whilst driving down emissions and building positive relationships with employees, customers, investors and governments," the group said.

All RE100 members must commit to securing all their electricity from renewable sources, and so far more than 40 per cent of total electricity usage by RE100 members already comes from renewables, according to the update. Meanwhile, over 75 of the 300 RE100 members now source over 90 per cent of their power from clean sources, it said.

The blog post also provides a snapshot for how RE100 members are sourcing their clean energy, noting that more more than a quarter had been sourced through power purchase agreements (PPAs) - offtake agreements with energy companies that help deliver additional clean energy to grid. Self-generation is also popular, with 60 per cent of companies producing clean energy for their own consumption, according to the update.

RE100's new members said that joining the growing initiative marked a major step on their journeys to transition to lower-carbon business models.

Petra Hissink, global sustainability director at Heineken, emphasised that joining RE100 was a landmark moment in the brewer's effort to deliver net zero emissions across its operations by 2030 and across its value chain 10 years later, goals it announced earlier this week. "Since 2018, Heineken has made major progresses at sourcing renewable electricity," she said. "We are very proud to brew in the largest solar-powered brewery and have signed one of the largest European PPA through a consortium. Joining RE100 is a milestone in our 2030 net-zero journey".

And Yasunori Ogawa, global president at Epson, said the company was "proud" to join the group. "Joining this important initiative not only expresses our strong commitment to 100 per cent renewable electricity and to achieving the Paris Agreement goals, but encourages our customers and business partners to also make the switch," he said. "We hope to use this opportunity to work with partners worldwide to help them achieve this."

The news also comes in the same week that tech giant Facebook credited its switch to 100 per cent renewable power with driving down its operational emissions by 94 per cent since 2017, allowing it to purchase offsets to cover its residual emissions and claim net zero status.