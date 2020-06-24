health
'Life expectancy will be compromised': Climate emergency threatens lifelong health, doctors warn
Climate change will shape the health of an entire generation, with gains in well-being and life expectancy compromised, health experts fear
Study: Air pollution spikes trigger hundreds of hospitalisations
New data from King's College London reveals jump in cardiac arrests, strokes, and asthma attacks on high pollution days
Why we need to get personal about air pollution
Trewin Restorick reveals how Hubbub's new Air We Share project is seeking to make the risks from air pollution as visible as possible
Matt Hancock launches study into 'deadly poison' of air pollution
Review will assess impact of dirty air on health and will support NHS efforts to go green
Ban cars from idling near schools, says UK public health agency
Public Health England call for raft of urgent measures to tackle air pollution
How to build greener, healthier cities
Mott MacDonald's Catriona Waddington sets out the key actions policymakers and businesses can take to build healthier cities
Pollution map reveals unsafe air quality at almost 2,000 UK sites
London, Leeds, Doncaster and Maidstone are among the worst affected
#LoveCleanAir: Pollution campaigners launch Valentine's call for vehicle scrappage scheme
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan increases diesel scrappage scheme funding, as calls grow for national programme to take most polluting cars off the streets
Study: Millions of NHS patients registered at GP surgeries facing 'toxic air'
New analysis by UK100 green cities network shows 17.9 million NHS patients in England are registered at GP practices that exceed WHO guidelines
There is nothing a father wants less than to recognise the nurses at children's A&E - It's time for real action to tackle air pollution
UNICEF's Alastair Harper issues a heartfelt plea for bolder action to tackle air pollution
Bringing SDG3 to life: Inside AstraZeneca's healthy, clean energy drive
AstraZeneca is focusing on SDG3 through projects that target prevention of ill health, but its initiatives promise multiple co-benefits, including for the environment
SDG3: How to build a healthy business
Five lessons for businesses looking to embed SDG3 into their operations
Seven business takeaways from the new Clean Air Strategy
Latest plan to tackle UK air pollution will see government adopt WHO guidelines on particulate matter - but how will the new goal translate into action on the ground?
NHS to assess benefits of smart meters for dementia and mental health patients
Government highlights research on how energy use data gleaned from smart meters can be used to better monitor at-home dementia and mental health patients
COP24: World Green Building Council debuts healthier homes guide
New guide draws together the latest research to show how simple improvements in building design and technology can deliver healthier, greener homes
WHO: Health benefits outweigh costs of meeting Paris Agreement climate goals
World Health Organisation report estimates meeting climate goals could save one million lives worldwide a year by 2050 through better air quality alone
From doctors to big business, calls grow for net zero targets
Medical groups write to Prime Minister in support of net zero emissions target, as CBI declares governments and businesses must 'raise their ambitions towards a net zero target'
Air pollution levels 'forcing families to move out of cities'
As diesel emission fears mount, a growing number of parents now consider clean air the main factor when choosing a school
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG3 - Good Health and Well-being
The BusinessGreen SDG Hub takes the microscope to the world's health-related development goals
Air pollution is 'biggest environmental health risk' in Europe
Governments are failing to tackle the crisis that causes 1,000 early deaths a day, says damning EU report
Sick of coal yet?
The recent EPA decision doesn't just fail sustainability professionals — it will trigger a public health crisis
Health risk: GPs to halt fossil fuel investments
Royal College of General Practitioners confirms it is to halt investment in fossil fuels in response to climate risks that 'threaten to destabilise our National Health Service'