'Quick win': Study urges governments and businesses to prioritise methane mitigation

Slashing methane emissions from the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors can deliver "rapid and substantial" health benefits, providing a major boost to efforts to limit global warming to 1.5C, according to a new series of reports today published by health professionals and civil society groups.

Produced on behalf of the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA) to examine the relationship between methane and human health, the series' main report - titled Mitigating Methane: A Global Health Strategy - warned methane's impacts on health are still widely understood.

Meanwhile, an accompanying study, titled Mitigating Methane from the Fossil Fuels Energy Sector, a Global Health Strategy, argued that "targeted technical solutions" to cut methane emissions from fossil fuels could limit tropospheric ozone, a harmful pollutant created by oil and natural gas extraction, production, combustion, and coal mining which causes cardiovascular diseases, asthma, and respiratory illness, contributing to roughly a million premature deaths worldwide each year.

Similarly, a separate report on methane emissions from food and agriculture details how "systemic changes" to the food system, including the adoption of agricultural best practices and changes to dietary guidelines, could drastically improve access to healthy, nutritional, plant-rich, and low-emission diets.

"Many existing dietary guidelines and agricultural subsidies currently promote caloric production over nutrition and good health outcomes, and often prioritise subsidies for meat and dairy production to achieve low consumer prices," it stated. "In doing so, societies may have access to low prices for subsidized products, but also bear the burden of increased emissions, environmental harms, and health impacts."

A third report added that addressing methane emissions from the decomposition of organic waste, such as food waste, in low-oxygen or oxygen-free environments could serve to both slash methane emissions and tackle public health concerns.

According to Dr Jeni Miller, executive director of the GCHA, every pathway to limit warming to close to 1.5C demands further action to tackle methane emissions.

"Slashing methane emissions now from the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors can deliver rapid and substantial health and climate benefits," she said. "Recognition of the health benefits that can be reaped must galvanise greater action by governments to reduce methane emissions, to make near term changes that improve people's health, are low- or no-cost, and that give us a fast win on climate change."

Although carbon dioxide has a longer lasting effect, methane has 80 times the warming impact of CO2 in the first 20 years after emissions reach the atmosphere. However, while methane is responsible for 30 per cent of warming, it receives around two per cent of climate financing, according to the Climate Policy Initiative.

Some 150 countries have signed up to the Global Methane Pledge since its launch at the COP26 Climate Summit in 2021, committing to collectively reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 - a goal that could avert 0.3C of warming.

However, critics have accused governments of failing to deliver on the pledge, warning that efforts to tackle emissions from fossil fuels, agriculture, and waste remain badly underfunded, despite their offering some of the most cost-effective emissions savings available. For example, tackling methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure has been shown to result in negative costs to the industry, as the revenues that result from tackling leaks quickly outweigh the cost of upgrading infrastructure.

Miller added that implementing "well-chosen strategies" to mitigate methane emissions could reduce the health impacts of air pollution, unhealthy foods, and noxious and toxic leaching from waste sites, in addition to reducing the gas' climate impact.

"We're constantly learning more about the extent and impact of methane sources; methane leaks from fossil fuel production and use are far greater than previously thought, and leaks are occurring at every stage in the fossil fuel life cycle, from mines and wells, to pipelines, to your kitchen stove," Miller said.

"Every leakage of fossil methane brings with it dangerous co-pollutants. Food production and waste sites also produce methane, while changes that would reduce these emissions can also improve nutrition and reduce toxic exposures and disease transmission".

Ultimately, Miller said that short-term solutions to reduce methane emissions must go hand-in-hand with the ongoing transformation of energy, food, and waste management systems.

"It's not one versus the other, it's both-and: we've got to stop methane leaks from oil wells and move quickly to phase out fossil fuels," she said.

"We must rapidly move toward regenerative agriculture and widespread access to nutritious, plant-rich whole foods diets, while making existing livestock healthier to reduce near term emissions. We can compost food, farm, and human waste, even while we move towards reducing the wastage of food.

"Methane mitigation offers a quick win, while tackling CO2 is the long game - at this stage in the climate crisis, we need both. Fortunately, both offer opportunities that could improve people's health."

