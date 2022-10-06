'Much healthier air is possible': Government urged to strengthen particulate matter targets

The government is today facing calls to strengthen its targets for particulate matter air pollution (PM2.5) when it reviews its existing targets later this month.

Earlier this year the government proposed a target of 10mg of PM2.5 per cubic metre by 2040, but campaigners are calling on Ministers to bring the deadline forward to 2030, arguing such a goal is technically feasible and would deliver significantly improved health outcomes.

Moreover, campaign group Clean Air Fund today published a new analysis which suggests the 2040 deadline could be at odds with a legal requirement for the UK to achieve reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The conclusions will fuel speculation that the government could face further legal action, following a series of successful cases in recent years that forced ministers to strengthen the UK's Air Quality Strategy and provide more detail on its Net Zero Strategy.

Earlier this year, Research by Imperial College London, supported by Clean Air Fund, showed that the UK would achieve air quality within the World Health Organisation's (WHO) interim target for PM2.5 of 10 µg/m3 (WHO-10) by 2030 across most of the UK by 2030, if current and proposed government policies related to net zero and air pollution are implemented in full.

Now a new analysis from Ricardo Energy & Environment predicts these same measures would decrease greenhouse gas emissions to 58 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, which would still leave the UK off track to meet its legally-binding climate commitment of cutting emissions 78 per cent against 1990 levels by 2035.

Earlier this year, the High Court ruled the government has until March to provide more detail on its emissions modelling and how its Net Zero Strategy will deliver on legally-binding targets for the 2030s.

Clean Air Fund said that UK government's current proposal to align with WHO-10 levels by 2040 creates a mismatch between PM2.5 and greenhouse gas targets that suggests air quality and climate have not been considered simultaneously.

At the same time, it is arguing that a more ambitious air quality target for 2030 would help to deliver on emissions goals for the 2030s and allow the government to drive "joined-up health and climate wins".

For example, the report highlights how the Climate Change Committee's balanced net zero pathway for transport would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12 per cent by 2030 while the measures required by that pathway have been shown to contribute significantly towards bringing PM2.5 levels below WHO-10 nationally.

"Achieving much healthier air is possible across the vast majority of the UK by 2030 based on policies the government already plans to implement or that have been recommended by the Committee on Climate Change," said Jane Burston, Executive Director at the Clean Air Fund. "The new air quality target for the UK should therefore align with WHO-10 at a minimum, with a view to further reducing pollution beyond this in the future. It is necessary, beneficial and achievable, and will save lives and money."

Defra was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The report comes on the same day as researchers published the "very worrying" results of a new study revealing how toxic air pollution particles have been found in the lungs, livers and brains of unborn babies.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health and reported in the Guardian, found that thousands of black carbon particles were found in each cubic millimetre of tissue, which were breathed in by the mother during pregnancy and then passed through the bloodstream and placenta to the foetus.

The research further reinforces previous studies that have shown that dirty air is strongly correlated with increased miscarriages, premature births, low birth weights, and disturbed brain development.

"We have shown for the first time that black carbon nanoparticles not only get into the first and second trimester placenta, but then also find their way into the organs of the developing foetus," said Prof Paul Fowler, at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. "What is even more worrying is that these particles also get into the developing human brain. This means that it is possible for these nanoparticles to directly interact with control systems within human foetal organs and cells."