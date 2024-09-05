Green social prescribing: Access to nature boosts happiness, study finds

The prescribing of nature-related activities has been linked to significant improvements in people's happiness and well-being, a government-backed study has found.

A report published this morning by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has concluded that "green social prescribing" is effective in tackling and preventing mental ill health.

Social prescribing is an increasingly popular approach whereby medical professionals connect people to activities, groups, and services in their community that can help meet the practical, social and emotional needs that affect their health and wellbeing. For example, a number of pilot projects have seen patients with respiratory problems with energy efficiency upgrades that help tackle cold and damp in their homes.

Green social prescribing sees patients provided with access to a range of nature-related activities, such as gardening, conservation, exercise and sports, or talking therapies in the outdoors.

The study, produced for the government by the University of Exeter in partnership with the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, and the University of Plymouth, explored the effectiveness of seven green social prescribing pilots in England, which have been attended by 8,339 people with mental health needs.

Prior to accessing nature-based activities through the government-backed schemes, the participants reported levels of anxiety and life satisfaction that were worse than national averages. But after taking part in the "test and learn" social prescribing schemes, participants reported levels of happiness and anxiety that were in line with the national average. Levels of life satisfaction and feelings of life being worthwhile also improved significantly, according to the research.

Professor Ruth Garside of the European Centre for Environment and Human Health called on government to improve access to nature in the wake of the new evidence about the effectiveness of green social prescribing.

"This is just the beginning and further government investment is now supporting the leadership and systems change that we know Green Social Prescribing needs to be successful," she said. "However, there must be an ongoing commitment from policymakers to understand the needs of communities and enable more diverse people to connect with nature, alongside investment in those organisations that provide nature-based activities."

With an average cost of £507 per participant, the green social prescribing schemes were a significantly less expensive solution that other common treatments for mental ill health, such as cognitive behavioural therapy programmes.

The schemes were also attended by a participants with a broad range of backgrounds, with more than half of the people who participated living in economically deprived areas, and one in five from an ethnic minority population, the researchers said. This made the schemes more diverse than other social prescribing initiatives, they said.

Marion Steiner, a GP in Bristol and member of the board for the Bristol North Somerset and South Gloucestershire green social prescribing project, said green prescribing could bring down costs for the national health system while boosting people's mental health.

"Many of the patients I treat can't currently access nature in this way due to a range of personal, social, and cultural barriers," she said. "That's why green social prescribing is important. This project has the potential to reduce a range of prescribing and treatment costs for the NHS, as well as addressing many health needs and lowering the risk of several diseases, from diabetes to depression."

The £5.77m research project was funded by HM Treasury alongside various central government departments and external agencies, including Defra, the Department of Health and Social Care, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, Natural England, NHS England, NHS Improvement, Public Health England, Sport England and the National Academy of Social Prescribing.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.