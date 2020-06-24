GWEC
Multi-billion windfall: Europe invested €27bn in new wind farms in 2018
Record amount of future new wind capacity will be financed from last year's investment, according to WindEurope
Global wind energy capacity growth slows as 51.3GW added in 2018
Global Wind Energy Council data shows growth rate for new wind capacity slowed slightly last year, despite uptick in offshore projects
Winds of change: Shell joins Global Wind Energy Council
Oil giant delivers latest green move with board-level membership of leading renewables body