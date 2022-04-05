Industry urges governments to 'quadruple wind power roll out to keep 1.5C alive'

The global wind industry has shown impressive resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic, but growth rates still need to quadruple by 2030 if the sector is to play a full role in keeping the Paris Agreement's 1.5C temperature goal "alive".

That is the headline conclusion from the annual Global Wind Report 2022, which was released today by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and confirms that wind power saw its second-best year for growth in 2021, with almost 94GW of capacity added globally - just 1.8 per cent less than the year-over-year wind energy growth rate in 2020.

However, 'the report makes clear that the impressive growth experienced last year needs to increase four-fold by the end of the decade if the world is to stay on course to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 and keep temperature increases below 1.5C.

"The wind industry continues to step up and deliver, but scaling up growth to the level required to reach net zero and achieve energy security will require a new, more proactive approach to policy making around the world," said GWEC CEO Ben Backwell. "The last 12 months should serve as a huge wake-up call that we need to move decisively forward and switch to 21st century energy systems based on renewables."

Cumulative global wind power capacity now stands at 837GW following year-on-year growth of 12 per cent during 2021.

The world's two biggest markets, China and the US, installed less new onshore wind capacity last year than in 2020 with 30.7GW and 12.7GW, respectively, of new capacity added. However, other regions enjoyed record years. Europe, Latin Americ, and Africa and the Middle East increased new onshore wind installations by 19 per cent, 27 per cent, and 120 per cent, respectively, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the offshore wind market enjoyed its best-ever year in 2021, with 21.1GW commissioned - three times more than the previous year. A huge surge in offshore installations in China accounted for 80 per cent of growth in the market, helping China surpass the UK as the world's largest offshore wind market.

The report also highlights how clean energy auctions, which have been widely credited with driving down wind energy costs, are now increasingly commonplace. Auctioned capacity was up 153 per cent on 2020, with 88GW awarded globally, the report found.

However, despite its rapid expansion the industry continues to face considerable barriers to growth. For example, COVID-related disruption was blamed for lower than expected levels of new capacity in markets, such as the US, India and Taiwan, while GWEC reiterated its long standing warnings that permitting processes and planning rules were hampering development in many markets.

As such, the report again urges governments to tackle issues such as planning barriers and grid connection challenges so as to unlock economic growth and create millions of green jobs.

The GWEC added that the current exposure of economies and consumers to extreme fossil fuel price volatility and supply risks was a symptom of "a hesitant and disorderly energy transition", while Russia's invasion of Ukraine had highlighted the implications of dependency on fossil fuel imports for energy security.

Xabier Viteri Solaun, managing director of Iberdola Renewables, said: "The message is clear: the wind industry must grow very fast this decade to comply with the decarbonisation targets around the world. To do that, policymakers must guarantee regulatory stability as well as overcome permitting bottlenecks and further develop grids. The wind industry stands ready for a massive deployment of renewable capacity; national and regional policy must clear the path for this".