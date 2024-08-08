'Lacking ambition': Why the wind energy boom is falling short of global renewables targets

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
'Lacking ambition': Why the wind energy boom is falling short of global renewables targets

'National targets are not ambitious enough for a global tripling, and most countries are still not on track to deliver even these,' new Ember report warns

The global wind energy industry is booming. Since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015 global wind power capacity has basically doubled to just shy of 1,000GW, driven by falling costs and supportive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global Briefing: Analysis suggests China's emissions fell during last quarter

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

Most read
01

Drax branded UK's 'biggest carbon polluter' in latest biomass subsidy row

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
02

'Wildlife corridors': Campaigners claim road verges could help save Britain's biodiversity

09 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

'Major live music shows can be done differently': Massive Attack tunes up decarbonisation measures for Bristol low-carbon concert

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
04

Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup

08 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

09 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Wind

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects
Wind

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

Over 60 per cent say they would feel frustrated if a local renewables project was blocked by a small number of objectors

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 August 2024 • 3 min read
'A no brainer': Pressure mounts on government to boost offshore wind auction budget
Wind

'A no brainer': Pressure mounts on government to boost offshore wind auction budget

DESNZ says it will 'carefully consider' whether to increase current £800m CfD budget, as industry warns 2030 clean power targets are at risk

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 July 2024 • 6 min read
Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms
Wind

Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms

Government updates policy statement on onshore wind to remove footnote that meant onshore wind farms in England faced higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 July 2024 • 7 min read