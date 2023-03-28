Global wind industry tipped to install 136GW a year, but supply chain fears loom

The global wind energy industry is poised for a "sustained surge" of new projects as more supportive policy environments around the world start to take effect, according to the annual report from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

However, the industry group has also warned that the current pipeline of 680GW of new projects globally could be jeopardised by a failure among policymakers to tackle supply chain constraints that could push up costs and delay new developments.

The report confirms the sector experienced a "disappointing year" in 2022, despite it representing the third best year ever for new capacity with 78GW added globally. The performance marked a significant slowdown on the 93GW installed in 2021, as the US and Chinese markets both lost market share as policy uncertainty hit the pipeline of new projects in the world's largest two markets.

However, the global market is now tipped to bounce back strongly this year, driven in large part by the supportive policy landscape created by the passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

GWEC said it expected 2023 should be the first year to exceed 100GW of new capacity added globally with its report forecasting year-on-year growth of 15 per cent.

The group is now forecasting 680GW of new capacity is to be added over the next five years, representing 136GW per year through to 2027. It has also upgraded its projections through to 2030 by 13 per cent and now expects 1,221GW to be added between 2023 and 2030.

However, the report warns these bullish predictions could be undermined by a failure to tackle supply chain constraints, secure raw material supplies, and defuse trade tensions.

"The message for policymakers from this year's Global Wind Report is clear: it is time to double down on your ambition and deliver the support that will secure the clean energy future dawning in front of us," said Ben Backwell, CEO at GWEC. "New policies focused on accelerating the deployment of secure, renewable energy are being introduced across the world, and GWEC expects a sustained surge in growth over the coming decade and beyond.

"But in order to ensure implementation policymakers need to act decisively to fix market and regulatory barriers to allow investment to flow into new factories to avoid future bottlenecks. In addition, we need much more active global collaboration to enhance and de-risk the supply of critical raw materials in order to ensure that the green economic revolution had the inputs it needs in this crucial period."

His comments were echoed by Francesco La Camera, director general at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), who reiterated that there was an urgent need to accelerate the global roll out of renewables projects.

"Today, renewables are still the energy choice for new power generation, despite the effects of recent global crises and geopolitical shocks on the energy sector," he said. "IRENA's latest data confirm 2022 has seen the largest increase in renewable energy capacity to date. The world increased the stock of renewable power by 9.6 per cent and contributed an unprecedented 83 per cent of global power additions. Wind energy remains one of the fastest growing generation sources. But the latest IPCC message is clear, we are not moving fast enough. One of the most realistic options to limit the global temperature increase is a massive scale-up of renewable energy solutions. If we are to stay on the 1.5C pathway, renewable power must triple by mid-century."

Keisuke Sadamori, director of energy markets and security at the International Energy Agency (IEA), warned continued reforms were required to enable the rapid expansion of the wind energy sector.

"Onshore and offshore wind have been stalwarts of the clean energy transition so far, but the IEA's analysis shows there is still much work to do," he said. "By the end of this decade, global installations of wind power need to increase four-fold to be in line with a pathway to net zero emissions by 2050. This requires a rapid expansion in investment and strong actions by governments to reduce permitting delays and other red tape while building resilient supply chains."

