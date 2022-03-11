Growing numbers of countries looking to ramp up floating wind capacity in coming years, attracted by its huge potential to capture strong wind speeds, an industry report has claimed
Floating offshore wind presents an "enormous opportunity" to help wean the world off its fossil fuel dependency in the coming decades, with a number of new markets emerging that are rapidly scaling up...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial