Gridserve
Gridserve completes 'UK's most advanced' solar farm
Plant is first in UK to use bifacial solar panels and trackers to follow the sun, maximising electricity generation
The only way is electric: Gridserve eyes Essex site for first of 100 EV charging stations
Company reveals details of £1bn plan to deliver more than 100 dedicated EV charging forecourts across the UK
Warrington Council inks pioneering solar deal with Gridserve
Construction of two large subsidy-free solar farms set to make Warrington Council the first local authority to run on 100 per cent clean power