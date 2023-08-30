Gridserve breaks ground at 50th 'Electric Super Hub' in 2023

Electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator Gridserve has broken ground on its 50th new "Electric Super Hub" of the year, as it earmarked dozens of further sites for construction before the end of 2023.

The company said that to date this year 400 new 350kW charge points have either been installed or are now under construction across its network of motorway service charging stations - dubbed its "Electric Highway". The ultra fast chargers are capable of providing 100 miles of range in only five minutes and together power equivalent to that of 20,000 home EV charge points.

Hundreds of additional units are now set to be installed under a second construction phase, spanning new sites at London Gatwick airport, Nevendon, Gateshead, Plymouth, Stevenage, and Markham Vale, as the company works to deliver on a government target of at least six high power charge points at each motorway service area by the end of this year.

In addition to more charge points, Gridserve has also rolled out bespoke technology at certain sites to minimise issues caused by grid connection lead times. Moto Ferrybridge service station, for example, features a temporary microgrid that uses batteries and vegetable oil generators to provide power, while Cornwall Services uses a combination of a 100kW grid connection, lithium-ion batteries and solar energy to provide charging.

Toddington Harper, CEO at Gridserve, claimed that hitting half a century of hubs through the latest phase of its rollout would further reassure drivers looking to go electric that they could make the switch seamlessly across the length and breadth of the country.

"It's clear that the climate crisis is upon us, and it's critical we continue to increase our pace - we are now also immediately commencing our phase 2-rollout, with the target to also deliver hundreds more high power charge points this year," he said.

Each of Gridserve's locations feature CCS, CHAdeMO, and AC connectors, accept contactless payment and provide real-time status updates to a host of popular EV charging maps, the company said.

Moreover, the developer claimed that a new Gridserve "Super App" is under development, which will provide additional features.

The update comes barely a month after Gridserve announced a £526m financial boost comprising £326m in committed loan facilities and a further £200m through an uncommitted accordion facility for future assets, to help accelerate the rollout of its EV charging infrastructure across the UK in July.

In related news, Elmbridge Borough Council has appointed smart energy infrastructure group SMS to install 25 EV charge points across eight separate council-owned locations spanning Claygate, Cobham, Hersham and Walton-on-Thames in Surrey.

SMS previously installed four 22kW chargers at Elmbridge Borough Council's Civic Offices, and six 22kW and one 60kW rapid charger at the council's Transport Depot. Infrastructure for a further nine passive chargers have also been placed there.

