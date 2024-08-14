Gridserve unveils new global expansion plans

UK electric vehicle (EV) charging network developer Gridserve has announced the launch of Gridserve Global, a new venture that aims to provide charging technologies EV infrastructure partner networks in markets around the world.

The launch is accompanied by a shake-up at the top of the company, which will see Gridserve founder and CEO Toddington Harper team up with his brother, co-founder and CEO for APAC at the company Heston Harper, to drive the development of the new international venture.

Meanwhile, Gridserve's executive chairman Roy Williamson, will take on interim leadership of the company in the UK.

Toddington Harper is to remain a member of the board for the UK company and a major shareholder in Gridserve.

"The addition of Gridserve Global to support Gridserve in the UK will deliver unrivalled focus and technology leadership, which is critical for supporting partners globally with world-leading technology, building on all our successes to-date, and supporting our mission to move the needle on climate change," said Toddington Harper. "I am so proud of what Gridserve has achieved so far and I'm excited about what we can now achieve internationally through building on our technology leadership position into 2025 and beyond."

The new international venture is expected to focus on developing charging technologies that can be deployed both by Gridserve in the UK and by "new world class EV partner networks around the world".

Meanwhile, Gridserve in the UK is expected to continue its expansion plans as it looks to build out new Electric Super Hubs, Electric Forecourts, and Electric Heavy Goods Vehicle charging facilities as part of its Electric Highway network of renewables powered fast chargers at a host of motorway locations.

"Gridserve's business remains 100 per cent focused on developing, delivering and operating an EV network that gives UK drivers the confidence to go electric with a great customer experience," said Williamson. "Under Toddington's vision and leadership, the team has installed almost 1,500 charging bays at over 190 locations, and Gridserve has become a market leading charge point operator.

"We're continuing to build on that success for 2024 and beyond and will remain focused on our mission to deliver sustainable energy at the speed and scale needed to move the needle on climate change."

