Gridserve secures over £500m financing to accelerate EV charging rollout

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Gridserve
Image:

Credit: Gridserve

Major £526m boots comprises various loans designed to support the firm's continued nationwide rollout of ultra-fast EV charging stations

Gridserve has announced it has secured a major £526m financial boost to help accelerate the rollout of its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the UK. The financing comprises £326m...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Global Briefing: 'Cruel summer' shatters global heat records in July

Morrisons trials in-store coffee pod recycling points

Most read
01

Carbon Tracker: Financial firms' 'flawed' climate models putting millions of pensions at risk

27 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

Carlton Power given green light for 'world's largest' battery storage project in Manchester

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Global threshold for quality': Can ICVCM's new benchmark help build a 'high integrity' market for carbon credits?

27 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

Gridserve secures over £500m financing to accelerate EV charging rollout

27 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Drax given green light for £500m 'hollow mountain' energy storage expansion in Scotland

26 July 2023 • 4 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

Electric car charging platform ev.energy celebrates $33m fundraise

Investment to be used to support expansion of its electric vehicle to grid integration services across UK, North America and Europe

Amber Rolt
clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Nuada
Investment

UK carbon capture specialist Nuada wins £3.4m backing from BGF

The investment is an extension to Nuada's £4.5m Series A round which was co-led by the Clean Growth Fund and Barclays' Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio

Amber Rolt
clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Carbon Tracker: Financial firms' 'flawed' climate models putting millions of pensions at risk

Financial institutions relying on economic research that ignores critical scientific evidence about the financial risks from climate change, think tank warns

Amber Rolt
clock 27 July 2023 • 5 min read