'Solstice Park': Gridserve expands charging network with new Stone Henge hub

Gridserve's latest 'Electric Super Hub' includes eight new high-powered chargers, offering drivers a 100 miles of range in as little as five minutes

Drivers passing Stonehenge on the A303 can now charge their electric vehicles (EVs) at Gridserve's latest fast charging site at the nearby Solstice Park in Wiltshire.

The company announced today its latest 'Electric Super Hub' is now open for business and is set to provide reliable charging from eight new 350 kW-capable high-power chargers to those travelling on the A303 at RO Group's new service station development.

Gridserve said the chargers are powered by 100 per cent clean energy using the company's hybrid solar and battery farms and will be capable of providing enough charge for 100 miles in around five minutes.

The company added that contactless payment will be accepted and the chargers will feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. Drivers will also be able to plan their journey with real-time status updates from the charging hub sent to all popular EV charging maps.

Toddington Harper, Gridserve's chief executive, welcomed the company's first opening of 2023, adding that it forms part of ambitious expansion plans to rapidly build on the 11 new charging hubs it opened last year.

"Every new charging location makes a positive impact on moving the needle on climate change, enabling more electric journeys and giving those drivers yet to make the switch the confidence to move to an electric vehicle," he added.

Edward Rowlandson, group managing director of RO, which owns the site, said the addition of Gridserve's charging station "fits in well alongside our wider stable of environmentally focused assets".

"Through our investment arm, ROCP, we have made several investments in businesses focused on saving both energy and water and are looking for more as we pursue a more sustainable agenda for our business," he added.

In addition to opening 11 'Electric Super Hubs' comprising 100 high powered chargers in 2022, Gridserve also opened the UK's second electric-only service station in Norwich in April last year. 

The company said that this year it plans to open another electric-only forecourt at Gatwick Airport while also continuing to expand its Electric Super Hubs across the UK's road networks.

The news comes as the government continues to face warnings from the auto industry that more action is urgently required to expand the UK's charging network so as to keep pace with soaring demand for EVs. Industry insiders are particularly concerned about the ability of the motorway charging network to match spikes in demand at tourist hotspots.

