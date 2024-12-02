Octopus Energy's Electroverse and Blink Charging join ChargeUK

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Trade body expands as more charging networks join public pledge to invest over £6bn in UK charge point rollout by 2030

Blink Charging, Gireve, Octopus Energy's Electroverse, and Virta have today joined the trade association representing the UK's charge point installers and operators, in the process signing up to its public...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Tony Blair Institute: UK must prepare for 'new nuclear age'

How UK firms are leading the world in climate transition planning

Most read
01

'Big Oil must be dancing for joy': Anger builds at failure to deliver Global Plastics Treaty

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
02

Europe needs a building renovation revolution to drive up energy efficiency and meet climate goals

02 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

How UK firms are leading the world in climate transition planning

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
04

Octopus Energy's Electroverse and Blink Charging join ChargeUK

02 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Study: FTSE100 supply chain emissions grew 62 million tonnes last year

02 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

How the 'huge gulf in prices' between public and home charging risks stalling the EV transition
Automotive

How the 'huge gulf in prices' between public and home charging risks stalling the EV transition

Despite a drop in wholesale energy prices the cost of EV charging using public rapid and ultra-rapid chargers remains 'stubbornly high', new RAC data warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 November 2024 • 7 min read
SMMT: Electrified models account for almost one-in-three cars made in the UK
Automotive

SMMT: Electrified models account for almost one-in-three cars made in the UK

But trade body again warns more support needed to help auto industry meet target set through Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 November 2024 • 4 min read
'Urgent market intervention': Auto industry calls for fresh measures to boost EV demand
Automotive

'Urgent market intervention': Auto industry calls for fresh measures to boost EV demand

Government hails 'real opportunities for UK manufacturing in transition to electric vehicles', as it promises 'pragmatic' approach in response to Stellantis decision to close Luton plant

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 November 2024 • 6 min read