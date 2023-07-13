Happy travels: Gridserve releases new index to help holidaying EV drivers

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator Gridserve has today announced the launch of a new tool to help drivers better plan their holidays in the UK.

The charging provider today released its new EV Holiday Hotspot Index, which ranks UK tourist attractions based on nearby EV infrastructure so as to help drivers plan electric journeys while on holiday in the UK.

According to a survey commissioned by Gridserve, more than half - or 57 per cent - of British families are planning a domestic holidays this year, where they will make journeys averaging 100 to 200 miles.

With around half the UK's tourist attractions unreachable by public transport, the majority of holidaymakers will therefore be travelling by car with Gridserve estimating domestic holiday travel could result in 600,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the summer months. The clean energy company said around 38,000 acres of trees would need to be planted to offset these journeys - an area larger than Bristol.

The study also found that just one in 10 of the UK's most popular tourist attractions currently offers on-site EV charging.

Gridserve said its new Holiday Hotspot Index provides a ranking of the top 10 UK tourist attractions which have convenient and reliable charging infrastructure nearby for EV owners.

"We know that limited public transport and nervousness around EV charging options can be a challenge for some visitors, particularly those looking to travel more sustainably," said Laura Hardy, chief communications officer at Gridserve. "That's why our EV Holiday Hotspot Index is so important. It's designed to help drivers make informed decisions and increase confidence in EV travel across the UK."

To create the Index, the charging provider said it analysed the most popular tourist attractions across the country and then calculated an overall score out of 100 which is based on the proximity to its charging facilities - either a Gridserve electric 'Super Hub' or one of its Electric Forecourts which offer 350kW-capable high power chargers capable of adding around 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

In its analysis it said it also considered the number of DC connectors available per visitor and the number of AC chargers per visitor. It also considered the availability of EV charging at nearby hotels, B&Bs, caravan parks, and other accommodation.

The company translated its findings into an overall top 10 list of the UK's most EV-friendly tourist attractions as well as a top five list for each region of the UK.

Among the top EV-friendly tourist attractions in the UK were Beamish, the living museum of the North, the Midlands Art Centre in Birmingham, Durham Cathedral, Hampton Court Palace, and the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Gridserve said it is continuing with its expansion plans for its Electric Super Hubs and Electric Forecourts throughout the UK. According to the company, 60 per cent of the UK's top tourist attractions are within 40 miles of a site offering 350kW-capable High Power chargers that can fully charge a car in less than 30 minutes.

It said it plans to release an updated version of its EV Holiday Hotspot Index biannually to keep EV drivers updated on the best places to staycation for charging convenience as the UK's charging network continues to expand.

