greenwash
Green finance net tightens as FCA promises to 'challenge' firms it suspects of greenwash
Financial Conduct Authority proposes taking much more active approach in managing green finance market asit looks to drive sustainable investment market and protect consumers from 'greenwash'
How to dodge the greenwash - is your fund sustainable?
With so many so-called sustainable funds coming to the market, it is increasingly important to identify 'greenwashing' in practice, where groups are talking up their credentials in this space without the expertise or track record to back it up
By defining 'green finance', the EU hopes it can kickstart low-carbon investment
Bumper report from the European Commission sets out criteria to define sustainable finance in a bid to protect investors from 'greenwash'
Is the greenwash backlash becoming a 'green hush'?
Gareth Redmond-King argues some businesses risk becoming too cautious in promoting their environmental progress