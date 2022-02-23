Report: Car and airline adverts helped produce twice the emissions of Spain in 2019

Adverts for cars and flights helped drive emissions equivalent to more than double the national greenhouse gas output of Spain, fresh research from Greenpeace Nordic and the New Weather Institute has claimed.

In a new report, the two campaigning organisations attempted to estimate the impact car and airline advertising had on carbon emissions in 2019, both in the EU and globally.

It concluded that car and airline advertising helped drive sales that resulted in between 202 million and 606 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, a window which ranges from the Netherlands' entire annual greenhouse gas output to twice the emissions generated each year by Spain.

Andrew Simms, co-director of the New Weather Institute, said the findings strengthened the case for ending advertising of products that push consumption of high-carbon products. "Advertising is fanning the flames of a warming world by promoting major polluters, like the aviation and car industries, just as it once blew smoke in people's faces by selling cigarettes," he said. "The easiest way to start cutting carbon emissions is by ending the excesses that only happen because adverts are pushing higher consumption. We ended tobacco advertising to save lives, now it's time to do the same for adverts by major climate polluters."

Car advertising is responsible for the lion's share of emissions covered by the report, which estimates that greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the promotion of carbon-intensive vehicles in 2019 could have been as high as 572 million tonnes of CO2, a figure 27 million tonnes higher than Australia's total greenhouse gas emission.

Airline advertising emissions were found to be lower than those generated by car advertising, but by no means small. At 34 million tonnes of CO2, the upper range of estimated emissions attributed to advertising for flights is roughly the equivalent of the emissions generated by burning 17 million tonnes of coal.

The findings are published as pressure continues to mount on public relations and advertising firms to stop promoting carbon intensive products and services.

In recent months, the Clean Creatives campaign has corralled a growing number of companies, young marketers, scientists, and celebrities behind its mission to get agencies in the US and UK to drop their fossil fuel clients. Meanwhile, a separate call for EU lawmakers to ban fossil advertising and sponsorship has now amassed 180,000 signatures.

Georgia Whitaker, lead campaigner for Greenpeace for the European Fossil Free Revolution campaign, said the figures published this morning highlighted the urgent need to ban advertising of high-carbon goods.

"Advertising is a very powerful tool, this report shows that if we allow the unchecked advertising of high-carbon products, major polluters will succeed in boosting sales through social media, print and broadcast media channels, and on billboards, resulting in a clear increase in carbon emissions," she said. "Scientists have issued a code red for humanity, now it's crucial to take away the microphone from an industry that is actively profiting from climate wrecking commodities."

The report is published as regulators have pledged to step up the fight against 'greenwash' in marketing, with the UK's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) announcing plans last month to launch a major probe into misleading green claims in the fashion industry.

And just this morning, UK's advertising regulator has banned an advert from drinks maker Innocent on the grounds it misleadingly claimed that purchasing its smoothies would have a positive environmental impact.

The Advertising Standards Authority said it had received complaints from 26 different viewers, who claimed the ad, which aired on TV, Youtube, and through on-demand services, implied that drinking smoothies from a disposable plastic bottle was good for the environment.

Ruling in favour of the complainants, the ASA said Innocent had failed to demonstrate its products had a net positive environmental impact over their full lifecycles, despite the advert in question suggesting there was "a direct association between choosing Innocent drinks and taking positive action to help the environment".

"Although we acknowledged that Innocent were undertaking various actions which were aimed at reducing the environmental impact of their products, that did not demonstrate that their products had a net positive environmental impact over their full lifecycles," the regulator said. "We also noted that their drinks bottles included non-recycled plastic and that the extraction of raw materials and subsequent processing of those materials in order to produce the bottle would have a negative impact on the environment."

Innocent, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola, argued the ad set out a "purpose-led message" and a call to action to consumers to join the company in "working towards a healthier planet", but had not suggested that purchasing Innocent products themselves would lead to a positive environmental impact.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.