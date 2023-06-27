'Funding Climate Action': New label aims to tackle 'green hushing' risk

Carbon offset specialist South Pole has today announced the launch of a new climate claim and accompanying labelling scheme to help companies credibly communicate climate action, attract investment, and tackle the growing risk of so-called 'green hushing'.

Dubbed Funding Climate Action (FCA), the new label aims to provide "a marker of quality that illustrates an organisation is taking responsibility for its emissions and has been through a comprehensive process to ensure credible climate action has been taken".

South Pole said the approach aims to help firms using carbon offsets move on from more ambiguous terms such as 'carbon neutral' and help protect brands against accusations of greenwashing. Some businesses that use carbon offsets to achieve carbon neutral status have found themselves facing criticism from campaign groups that have questioned the effectiveness of offset projects and argued that firms can use offset credits to cover for a failure to cut emissions at source.

In response some firms have started to engage in so-called 'green hushing' where they cease promotion of their environmental efforts.

The new labelling scheme aims to tackle such concerns by requiring businesses that apply for the certification to transparently communicate their sustainability vision for review on an annual basis.

South Pole said the new label could work alongside wider efforts to strengthen the standards governing the carbon offsets market, including the new ISO14068 recommendations as well as the work of the Voluntary Carbon Market Initiative (VCMI), Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and the Gold Standard.

The company hailed its FCA a "new and smart way" for companies to highlight climate investments which go above and beyond their own value chains as well as their existing efforts to decarbonise their own operations, which remain an imperative under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement and the standards set by the SBTi.

"The private sector must take responsibility for their emissions and keep investing in climate action - that is non-negotiable," said Renat Heuberger, South Pole's chief executive.

"For this to be well-received by company stakeholders, they need a claim that transparently shows exactly what their contribution is. The FCA claim, backed by a label with a verifiable process, does exactly that. It encourages radical transparency and accountability at a time when all eyes are watching whether corporates are engaged in greenwashing or green-hushing."

South Pole estimates that private sector investment in climate and nature must grow more than 10-fold by the end of this decade if the goals of the Paris Agreement are to be met and investments in nature-based solutions made possible via mechanisms such as the voluntary carbon market must also triple to at least $200bn a year.

However, South Pole warned that recent history shows that companies are unwilling or unlikely to invest in climate action beyond their value chains unless they can claim credit for doing so.

Alongside the launch of the new label, South Pole today published the results of a survey of 1,500 people across Europe and the US which found that 84 per cent would be more likely to buy a product with a Funding Climate Action label. A further 78 per cent said they would trust that the label means that credible climate action has been taken.

The company said the initiative has also received support from SBTi, CDP, Oxford Net Zero, and a number of leading corporates, including tech giant Salesforce.

"By fostering transparency and providing incentives, we can empower businesses to accelerate climate action," said Suzanne DiBianca, chief impact officer at Salesforce. "South Pole's 'Funding Climate Action' claim sets a new standard, encouraging companies to go beyond their own four walls. It's time for companies to unite on shared goals and propel the global net zero transition forward."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.