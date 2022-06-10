The ranting critics of sustainability may have a point

Joel Makower wonders if some of the angry criticism aimed at the corporate sustainability movement could be worth engaging with
Reprinted from GreenBuzz, a free weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Remember when the profession of sustainability was largely a backwater activity inside companies, seemingly unrelated to the business...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial