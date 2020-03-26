green aviation
Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan
Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments
Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty
Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
EasyJet promises to offset all flights in bid to become first zero carbon airline
Budget airline will fund forest conservation, renewable energy and community-based projects to offset fuel use
Qantas Airways targets net zero carbon by 2050
Firm to double number of offset flights and invest $50m in sustainable aviation fuels over next decade, as BA promises to review controversial fueling practice
Meet the man who wants to bring you guilt-free flying
Velocys CEO Henrik Wareborn speaks to BusinessGreen about his company's plans to produce green jet fuel
Nicola Sturgeon makes climate change the 'centrepiece' of Scotland's government programme
Huge range of announcements promise cash and policy boost for green transport, heating, finance, aviation, and skills
Green transport secures £300m funding boost as government eyes fuel duty cut
Electric planes and cleaner fuels gain major funding boost, as reported plans to slash petrol and diesel duty draw ire from green groups
When it comes to infrastructure planning, who is looking after England's future generations?
There is serious doubt over whether England's infrastructure appraisal systems are fit to deal with the climate emergency, argues Alex Chapman from the New Economics Foundation
Will voluntary offset schemes really help curb aviation emissions?
The government is considering requiring transport operators to offer carbon offsets to customers, but are such schemes really able to drive change?
Prepping for take-off? Shell and BA step up backing for waste-based jet fuel plant
Velocys secures new investment to help complete plans for Lincolnshire biorefinery project
'Perfect Flight' across Sweden showcases aviation efficiency
A collaboration between Neste, Air BP, and Braathen's Regional Airlines fuelled a pioneering low-carbon commercial flight across Sweden on Friday
Heathrow reports mixed progress against carbon neutral road map
Terminal 2 now powered by renewable energy, but airport concedes not enough journeys to and from the hub are being made on public transport
Electric flight: Eviation Aircraft's plans for nine-seater passenger plane edge toward runway
US firm teams up with electric engine specialist magniX as it sets sights on delivering first commercial electric passenger planes by 2022
Heathrow starts hunt for low-carbon aviation ideas
Airport's 'Innovation Prize' puts £30,000 up for grabs for entrepreneurs working to crack aviation's carbon challenge
'A genuine step forward': Green Economy reacts to the Spring Statement 2019
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction to the Chancellor's green policy measures announced today
Airlines under pressure to act on emissions
New research suggests airlines' climate plans fall well short of Paris Agreement targets
UK aspires to become leader in electric flight technology under new government plans
Joint government-industry Aerospace Sector Deal targets electric and autonomous flights by 2025
'We've got to earn the right to grow': Heathrow unveils 'carbon neutral' roadmap
Director of sustainability at Heathrow, Matt Gorman, talks to BusinessGreen about airport's new plan to achieve carbon neutral growth once a third runway is built in 2026
Third runway: Heathrow unveils plan for 'carbon neutral' growth
Airport reveals plans to incentivise electric flight and sustainable fuels on its runways, while investing in peatland restoration and lobbying for stronger global climate action
Norwegian Air optimisted flight technology aims to cut CO2 by 16,000 tonnes
Budget airline expands cooperation with Swedish tech firm to further reduce fuel consumption and cut costs from its flights
Norway eyes minimum green biofuel requirement for airlines from 2020
Ministry for climate and environment announces rules for aviation fuel producers aimed at boosting development of low emission flight technologies
Ready for take-off? Virgin poised for commercial flight using waste-based biofuel
First commercial flight using biofuel from recycling waste carbon gases to demonstrate potential for 'dramatic' carbon cuts, claims Sir Richard Branson
'Quicker, quieter, cleaner': Government launches green aviation R&D push
Greg Clark announces £343m government and industry-backed aviation research and development drive, including £58m for pioneering electric flight initiative