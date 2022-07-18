Jet zero: Government preps £273m green aerospace fund for take-off

The UK aerospace sector is set to receive a £273m injection of government and industry funding to support a raft of new projects designed to slash emissions from the global aviation industry.

The investment programme is to be announced today at the Farnborough International Airshow by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, as the government looks to expand upon its 'Jet Zero' strategy that aims to deliver net zero emission transatlatic flights within a generation.

The new funding will be used to support the development of a range of green aerospace technologies currently being developed through initiatives delivered by the Aerospace Technology Institute Programme and the Future Flight Challenge.

Projects to develop solar powered aircraft, ultra-efficient wings, NHS medical treatment carrying drones, hydrogen and battery technologiesm and greener manufacturing processes and technologies, such as digital and additive manufacturing, are all set to benefit from the new funding package.

"The return of the Farnborough International Airshow after a four-year absence is a clear example of the aerospace and aviation sector's recovery," Kwarteng said. "Today's package of support will further this recovery and help the sector seize on the enormous opportunities for growth that exist as the world transitions to cleaner forms of flight."

The government £155m of the funding packaging will be focused on supporting the delivery of green aerospace technologies through the Aerospace Technology Institute Programme, while a further £105.5m will be shared by projects which focus on developing air transport systems and enabling new vehicle technologies through the Future Flight Challenge.

Technologies supported by the Future Flight Challenge include projects to make motorways safer and improve journey times through the use of drones which can survey potential hazards and an initiative to use electric drones to distribute medical treatments across remote areas of Scotland.

Kwarteng is also due to announce that a further £12m is to be made available through the Regulators' Pioneer Fund, which backs initiatives that can help acclerate the development of emerging low carbon industries, such as flying cars and drones, through effective regulation.

Moreover, a Drone Ambition Statement is to be published later today, which will outline how the government and industry can work better together to develop a fledgling sector that deliver "£45bn of benefit to the economy by 2030."

Aviation companies set to benefit from the new funding include Microlink Devices UK's High Density Aerospace Solar Power, which will receive £6.7m to support the development of solar cells which could be used on electric aircrafts in the UK. A further £19.9m is set to be awarded to Airbus' X-WING ALPHA technology, which seeks to develop ultra-wide wing spans that provide significant performance and energy saving benefits for aircraft.

Projects funded by the Future Flight Challenge include a £2.4m investment into Open Skies Cornwall, which works with the Royal Mail and NHS in Kernow to use drones to provide residents on the Isles of Scilly with mail and medical supplies. Meanwhile, Project HEART, which is based in Orkney and Bedford, is to receive £10m to explore using aircraft powered by hydrogen or electricity to open up greener regional connectivity across the UK.

"The steps we have set out today will ensure our aviation sector remains world-leading and fit for the future, helping to deliver on our ambitious climate change goals and boost high-skilled job opportunities," said Transport Minister Robert Courts.

The ATI Programme and Future Flight Challenge form part of the government's Jet Zero strategy, which includes the Jet Zero Council that was established last year to convene government, industry, and academia to explore how to accelerate the development of low carbon aviation technologies.

However, the latest phase of the Jet Zero strategy is likely to face further accusations of 'greenwash' from environmental campaigners who have long argued that policymakers are guilty of focusing on emerging clean technologies that are yet to be deployed rather than taking steps to curb aviation emissions in the near-term.

In related news, the New Weather Institute, which runs the 'Badvertising' initiative, today launched a new campaign accusing the aviation industry of "fuelling the climate emergency" through its advertising efforts to encourage more people to fly on holiday following reduced passenger numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe's on fire on the ground & the aviation industry wants to double the number of people burning up the skies. Airline ads need grounding. It's time to stop adverts fuelling the #ClimateEmergency. Find the truth behind the #greenwash 👇 #badvertising 👇https://t.co/vOBDnUlRk6 pic.twitter.com/sDRXFA46hV — badvertising (@badvertising11) July 18, 2022

Launching the new campaign, the group cited recent analysis from think tank We Are Possible, which detailed how over a 20-year period the aviation industry has missed 49 out of 50 of the voluntary green goals it has set.

The campaign warned that adverts for flights in the EU alone may have contributed as many as nine million extra tonnes of CO2 in 2019, which it said is the rough equivalent of burning 21 million barrels of oil. It also warned that the aviation industry does not currently appear to have the capacity or staff to operate the increased numbers of routes that are being promoted this summer.

"The result can be seen in a swathe of flight cancellations as the European summer travel season gathers pace, raising the additional question of whether the industry should be advertising for more customers regardless given that it seems incapable of meeting existing demand," campaign said.

"Wider safety concerns for airline staff, and fraught relations between them and airline owners and management, paint a picture of an industry that seems to care as little for its own workers as the health of the planet."

