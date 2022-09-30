'The next era of aviation': Eviation hails first electric 'commuter' plane flight

US battery plane developer is aiming to have its first zero emission aircraft commercially operating within five years

Eviation Aircraft has hailed the first flight of its zero emission, battery-powered 'commuter and cargo' plane in the US earlier this week as "a historic day and major milestone in electric aviation".

The electric plane developer confirmed its Alice aircraft took off on Tuesday morning from Grant County International Airport in Washington state before successfully completing an eight-minute flight at an altitude of 3,500 feet.

The maiden flight provided "invaluable data to further optimise the aircraft for commercial production", according to Eviation, which envisages the plane carrying up to nine passengers or delivering cargo in the logistics market.

The company claims its Alice aircraft produces zero carbon emissions and "significantly less noise" than conventional commuter aircraft, while costing a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to fossil fuelled aircraft. It now aims to have its first electric planes in commercial operation within five years.

Gregory Davis, president and CEO at Eviation, said the "unforgettable" first flight of Alice signalled "the next era of aviation".

"People now know what affordable, clean and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft," he said. "This ground-breaking milestone will lead innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future."

Boasting a maximum operating speed of 260 knots, Alice is designed with capacity to carry up to 2,500 pounds for the passenger version, and 2,600 pounds for the cargo version, typically operating flights ranging from 150 miles to 250 miles, Eviation said.

All three versions of the plane - cargo, six passengers, or nine passenger models - support two crew members and are powered by two electric propulsion units, backed by a battery system which Eviation claims is "endlessly upgradeable enabling range improvements as technology evolves".

The company said it has already secured orders totalling more than 100 aircraft from several airline operators and logistics firms.

US regional airlines Cape Air and Global Crossing Airlines have placed orders for 75 and 50 Alice aircraft, respectively, while DHL Express has ordered 12 eCargo planes as part of its plan to establish the first electric express delivery network, according to Eviation.

The company is aiming to have its electric aircraft design fully approved by regulatory bodies by 2025, before delivering its first aircraft to customers the following year, with a view to the first Alice planes hitting the skies commercially by 2027.

Dan Wolf, Cape Air founder and board chairman, said Alice's maiden flight "represents a transformational milestone for the aviation industry".

"We currently fly more than 400 regional flights per day, connecting more than 30 cities across the United States and Caribbean," he said. "Alice can easily cover 80 per cent of our flight operations, bringing sustainable, emission-free travel to the communities we serve."

In related news, UK-based hydrogen-electric aircraft ZeroAvia announced today that it has inked a joint development agreement to supply its 600kW powertrain systems to commercial and cargo aircraft manufacturer Textron Aviation.

Under the agreement, ZeroAvia's electric powertrain system is to be fitted to Textron Aviation's nine-seater Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft with a view to producing a zero emission version of the plane.

"The famous Cessna Grand Caravan is on track to be one the first airframes operating commercial services - both cargo and passenger - with hydrogen-electric, zero-emission engines," said ZeroAvia CEO Val Miftakhov. "We applaud the visionary leadership of Textron Aviation in joining us to help transform a much-loved mainstay of sub-regional aviation into a symbol of sustainable transformation in aviation."

