Government announces £100m funding boost for greener air travel

The new Labour government has today announced over £100m of funding to support cutting-edge projects that promise to slash emissions from the aviation industry.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Farnborough Airshow, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said just under £103m of funding is to be awarded through an Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) programme to support five green aerospace R&D projects.

The recipients include a mix of low and zero emission projects led by GKN Aerospace, Queens University, Rolls-Royce, Short Brothers, and ZeroAvia.

"Our world-class aerospace sector added almost £40bn to the economy last year, and by backing it to pioneer cutting-edge new technologies we're delivering economic growth and supporting high-skilled jobs in every part of the UK," Reynolds said. "It's fitting that I'm launching this new support here at Farnborough Airshow, where the best of British innovation is showcased on the global stage, reinforcing our commitment to placing innovation and manufacturing at the heart of our Industrial Strategy."

ATI CEO Gary Elliott said the agency was "continuing to target investment in world-class research projects that will deliver benefit for UK aerospace: accelerating technology development, growing our manufacturing capability, strengthening our supply chain and ensuring that the sector continues to generate economic return to the UK".

"The projects announced today focus on advanced technologies that take us a significant step closer to sustainable aviation, from new lightweight materials to new fuel systems," he added. "We look forward to building on this investment in support of an ambitious Industrial Strategy."

The projects to secure new funding include Hot Section Lifting and Materials or HOTLINE project led by Rolls Royce, which is working on new turbine technologies that can reduce unit and life cycle costs, and ZeroAvia's Advanced Fuel Cell for Aviation Decarbonisation (AFCAD) project, which aims to take new high temperature (HTPEM) fuel cell stack technology through to the commercialisation stage.

Meanwhile, a project from Queens University Belfast to develop new lightweight composite materials, a project from Short Brothers to reduce material usage in aircraft design, and the H2FlyGHT hydrogen fuel project led by GKN Aerospace have all been awarded funding by ATI.

The R&D funding boost comes just days after the new government confirmed in the King's Speech that it plans to pass a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Bill designed to incentivise the production of low carbon fuels.

It also follows the publication last week of the Climate Change Committee's annual progress report, which again warned the government needs to ramp up efforts to curb emissions from aviation or risk missing legally binding emissions targets from the 2030s onwards.

In related news, Rolls-Royce and easyJet today announced they have broken ground on a unique engine test site at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi which is set to perform outdoor, full-scale gas turbine hydrogen testing.

The testing is set to demonstrate the integration of technologies required for 100 per cent hydrogen fuel operation on a modified Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engine.

Deborah Robinson, director for test and experimental engineering at Rolls-Royce, said: "Rolls-Royce is at the forefront of developing technologies that will be needed to reach net zero by 2050. We are excited to partner with other global leaders like easyJet and NASA to explore the viability of aviation decarbonisation through the introduction of hydrogen as an alternative fuel."

David Morgan, chief operating officer at easyJet, said the company was "delighted with the progress our partnership with Rolls-Royce has made and where greater place to do this next phase of testing than at one of NASA's facilities".

"It's a truly remarkable feat to - in just a few short years - go from conceptual design stage to full engine testing with 100 per cent hydrogen, helping take us a step closer to our vision of operating zero-carbon hydrogen-powered aircraft technology in the years to come."

