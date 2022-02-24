'New era of hydrogen-powered flight': Airbus sets sights on zero emission aircraft from 2035

The "era of hydrogen-powered flight" took a step forward this week with the news aerospace giant Airbus has signed a partnership agreement with CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, which will see the firms collaborate on a major hydrogen demonstration programme.

The programme's objective is to ground and flight test a direct combustion engine fueled by hydrogen, in preparation for entry-into-service of a zero-emission aircraft by 2035.

Airbus said the project would use a A380 flying testbed equipped with liquid hydrogen tanks that are set to be prepared at Airbus facilities in France and Germany. The company will also define the hydrogen propulsion system requirements, oversee flight testing, and provide the A380 platform to test the hydrogen combustion engine in cruise phase.

Meanwhile, CFM International (CFM) will be tasked with modifying the combustor, fuel system, and control system of a GE Passport turbofan engine to run on hydrogen.

"This is the most significant step undertaken at Airbus to usher in a new era of hydrogen-powered flight since the unveiling of our ZEROe concepts back in September 2020," said Sabine Klauke, chief technical officer at Airbus. "By leveraging the expertise of American and European engine manufacturers to make progress on hydrogen combustion technology, this international partnership sends a clear message that our industry is committed to making zero-emission flight a reality."

The project is part of a growing trend within the aviation industry, as manufacturers and airlines rush to develop new low and zero emission models that will allow the sector to deliver on its ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The past few years have seen a series of successful test flights by battery and fuel cell fuelled aircraft, but while such projects have demonstrated that zero emission flight is possible they have also been limited to small, short haul aircraft.

As such, aerospace firms are also increasingly exploring whether hydrogen combustion engines could replace conventional jet engines and enable larger, long haul planes to decarbonise.

Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM, said hydrogen combustion capability "is one of the foundational technologies" the company is developing as part of its green R&D programme. "Bringing together the collective capabilities and experience of CFM, our parent companies, and Airbus, we really do have the dream team in place to successfully demonstrate a hydrogen propulsion system," he added.

