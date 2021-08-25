Cambridge University preps Aviation Impact Accelerator for net zero take-off

Cambridge University has today announced the launch of the Aviation Impact Accelerator (AIA) in a bid to bring together an international group of experts in aerospace, economics, policy, and climate science to support the transition to net zero emission flight.

The new group aims to build an interactive evidence-based simulator that allows the aviation industry and policymakers to explore different scenarios for achieving net zero emission flight.

It is envisaged that the simulator will capture the whole aviation sector, from the sources of renewable electricity and raw materials to the production and transport of fuel, and the introduction of new aircraft technologies and operations. "Leaders in industry and government will gain an understanding of the potential for change and the trade-offs between decisions," the new group said. "The hope is that the simulator will guide innovation, investment, and policy action, as well as providing wider educational benefits to the public."

The AIA is being led by Cambridge University's Whittle Laboratory and the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and includes a team of multidisciplinary experts from across the University together with the Air Transportation Systems Lab at University College London, and the Melbourne Energy Institute at the University of Melbourne.

The group is also backed by the Prince of Wales's Sustainable Markets Initiative, The World Economic Forum, Cambridge Zero, MathWorks, and SATAVIA, and is supported by industry advisors Rolls-Royce, Boeing, BP, Heathrow, and Siemens Energy.

"Achieving an aviation sector with no climate impact is one of society's biggest challenges," said Professor Rob Miller, director at the Whittle Laboratory and co-lead of the project. "Solving it will require a complex combination of technology, business, human behaviour, and policy. We have assembled a world class team of academics and industry experts to take on this challenge."

The new simulator will be designed to simulate a range of future scenarios for achieving net zero emission flight by 2050 and calculate the resource requirements, such as renewable electricity and land use, the climate impact, both CO2 and non-CO2, and the cost of flying.

Options the simulator will consider include the type of energy used, such as hydrogen, batteries, and a range of sustainable aviation fuels, the type of aircraft and aircraft technologies, the way in which aircraft are operated, and the value judgments made by the public and government.

Brian Yutko, chief engineer for sustainability and future mobility at Boeing, said the company was "excited to engage collaboratively in the Aviation Impact Accelerator to evaluate potential pathways to a net zero aviation sector".

"By working across academia and industry, we can take a truly systems-level approach to assessing the life-cycle impacts of aviation from energy source all the way to passenger journeys," he said. "This work will inform how we can take further actions to contribute to the UK government 2050 net-zero goal and ensure aerospace remains safe and sustainable."

His comments were echoed by Clare Shine, director and CEO at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), who said: "International travel helps people and societies connect. To retain this opportunity for future generations, we must urgently address aviation's environmental impact as part of systemic decarbonisation of the economy. This calls for imaginative and inclusive innovation, which is why the Aviation Impact Accelerator brings together insight from industry, policy, and civil society."

In related news, UK-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) developer Velocys today announced its FischerTropsch (FT) technology has been selected for an e-fuels project by Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO) and its consortium of six leading Japanese companies.

The consortium has been commissioned by Japan's Ministry of the Environment to commence a demonstration project to explore the potential role of e-fuels produced from green hydrogen as a form of SAF.

Velocys said that having been selected its contribution to the project was now subject to contract with TOYO, and a further announcement would be made in due course.