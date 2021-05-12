ADVERTISEMENT

GFI

Decarbonising UK transport: Finding innovative and practical financial solutions together

Transport

Decarbonising UK transport: Finding innovative and practical financial solutions together

More than £150bn of gross capital investment needs unlocking to decarbonise the UK road transport in the 2020s, explains the Green Finance Institute's Lauren Pamma

clock 12 May 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Super Thursday: Green Party heralds early gains in local council elections

07 May 2021 • 1 min read
02

National Grid installs pioneering power flow tech to ease network bottlenecks

10 May 2021 • 2 min read
03

BNEF: Electric vehicles will be cheaper than fossil fuel models by 2027

10 May 2021 • 3 min read
04

Sustainable Ventures and Schneider Electric kick off 'open energy' clean tech competition

10 May 2021 • 2 min read
05

Queen's Speech: Environment Bill, skills, and net zero set to be at heart of legislative agenda

11 May 2021 • 4 min read